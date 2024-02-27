Isometric Technologies Announces 2023 ISO 'Excellence in Service' Award Winners

The annual ISO Awards program celebrates carriers and 3PLs for exceptional service-level transportation performance and reliability.

SAN FRANCISCO / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2024 / Isometric Technologies (ISO), the only neutral transportation performance intelligence platform, today announces the winners of its 3rd Annual "Excellence in Service" Awards. This awards program spotlights the top 50 logistics service providers who showcased exceptional performance in FTL transportation amid the challenges of 2023.

2023 ISO 'Excellence in Service' Awards Badge

We recognize the top 50 logistics service providers in our network.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, there were over 750,000 active U.S. motor carriers that own or lease at least one tractor as of 2023. ISO's awards emphasize the industry's cream of the crop in terms of measurable service-level performance for ISO's large network of shippers and manufacturers.

"In a market where shippers face increasing financial pressure to deliver on time and in full to their customers, and logistics service providers face more competition than ever, our award winners have not only set a new standard of excellence but have also propelled the industry forward," said Brian Cristol, co-founder and CEO of ISO. "Their resilience and dedication to customer service, despite the hurdles, underscores the importance of reliable freight transportation and measurable service levels in our global economy."

ISO Awards are based on ISO's comprehensive assessment of service-level performance, utilizing the ISO Score - a composite service-level indicator that pulls from a number of different performance metrics, primarily Tender Acceptance, On-Time Delivery, and On-Time Pickup, akin to a "FICO for Freight."

This year's awards recognize industry veterans and newcomers alike, large and small, asset-based and freight brokerage. For 2023, ISO also highlights in-depth methodology and breaks out the best carriers for individual performance categories, such as service into major retailers like Walmart. See the complete list of winners and award methodology here.

Amazon Logistics

American National Logistics

Arrive Logistics

Ascend Transportation

Aspirations Inc.

Booker Transportation Services

C.H. Robinson

Coyote Logistics

Crowley

CRST

Direct Transport

DLR Freight

DSV

Echo Global Logistics

ECM Transport

Edge Logistics

Exxact Express

Fetch Freight

Flock Freight

Fuze Logistics

Glen Raven Logistics

GlobalTranz

Integrated Connection

J.B. Hunt

KBX

Keller Freight Solutions

Legacy Supply Chain

Market Express

MoLo Solutions

MX Solutions

Navajo Express

New Legend Transportation

Pepsi Logistics Company

Quickway Logistics

R.H. Crawford

R2 Logistics

Ryan Transportation Service

Sage Freight

Spot

St. James Transports

Stord

Tanager Logistics

Taylor Brokerage

Total Quality Logistics

Traffic Tech

Transfix

Uber Freight

Universal Capacity Solutions

WEL Companies

Woody Bogler Trucking Company

About Isometric Technologies

ISO allows logistics service providers to source top-performing carriers that will exceed their customers' expectations and help them control the hidden costs of service. With the first neutral transportation performance intelligence platform, LSPs access industry-wide service-level benchmarks, dynamic scorecards, and analytics to pinpoint their strengths and understand how service impacts cost-per-load. ISO represents a data-driven commitment to service that separates you from the pack, driving sales and improved relationships. https://www.iso.io/

