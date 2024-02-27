Scalable physics simulation platform enables millions of simulations to run in parallel optimising motor design at record speeds and minimal costs

Monumo, the technology company redesigning the electric motor with deeptech engineering can today announce it has reached a major new milestone. The company's scalable, machine learning-friendly, Anser Engine is now able to run 10 million simulations in 24 hours. This means that we can identify the optimal parameters for specific motor use-cases, whether that is reducing cost, increasing efficiency or improving sustainability.

Founded in 2021, and recently emerged from stealth, Monumo is initially focused on the global EV market. Its patented technology has already produced a deeptech-generated design for a switched reluctance motor (SRM), that reduces torque ripple by 50% across the drive cycle making it significantly smoother and quieter. Monumo's world-first approach to SRMs with its simulation, optimisation, and prototype framework, demonstrates the potential for wider applications across the electric motors market and beyond ultimately solving any complex engineering problem.

The company is led by CEO and founder, Dominic Vergine, a serial entrepreneur and former VP of Sustainability at Arm, and CTO Jaroslaw Rzepecki, PhD, who previously held software engineering positions at Siemens, Microsoft Research and Arm. Leveraging multidisciplinary expertise across its 30 strong team, Monumo brings together automotive engineers, data scientists, physicists, deeptech experts, and entrepreneurs. Across the engineering team, most have PhDs in physics, electronics, machine learning and computer science.

Dominic Vergine, CEO and Founder at Monumo, said: "We are set to disrupt the multi-trillion dollar engineering market, enabling optimal systems as good as the laws of physics allow. By partnering with OEMs and Tier 1 engineering companies, our unique combination of simulation, ML, AI and motor design ability can facilitate genuine near-term impact 200 times faster than industry standard and with system level optimisation.

"The Anser Engine has already revealed innovations that surpass human ability, but these incredible results are just the beginning. This is highly scalable technology and if coupled with the acceleration in supercomputing power, the potential is exponential."

Santiago Matheus, Managing Partner and Founder at LQD VC, an early investor in Monumo adds: "I believe that in short order, Monumo will show the world that the impossible efficiencies they promise are not only possible, but of fundamental importance to how much impact we have on the planet. It's hard to overstate the role we anticipate this unique combination of technologies will have in the future of engineering disciplines and beyond."

About Monumo

Monumo couples deeptech innovation and machine learning with traditional engineering expertise to change the fundamental principles of electric motor design. Monumo's proprietary technology runs more than 10 million simulations per day to enable the design and development of the best electric motors and aims to do so unhindered by human preconceptions and bias rooted in the long history of motor design.

The Cambridge and Coventry-based business has a mission to significantly move the needle on decarbonisation and is initially focused on the global EV market, which is projected to reach $623bn in 2024*. Monumo's technology ensures new motor designs are cost-effective, efficient, and optimised for sustainability.

Through its end-to-end solution, the business has the potential to design and licence electric motors that facilitate true competitive advantage for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and tier one engineering companies. To date, the business has raised £10.5m in seed funding from angel investors.

https://www.statista.com/outlook/mmo/electric-vehicles/worldwide

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240227397980/en/

Contacts:

info@monumo.com