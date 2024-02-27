Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: More than 6.98 Million Units of Robotic Lawn Mowers to be Sold by 2029, the Market to Generate Revenue of $4.33 Billion in the Next 6 years - Arizton

CHICAGO, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the robotic lawn mower market is growing at a CAGR of 11.35% from 2023 to 2029.

Global Robotic Lawn Mower Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size - Value (2029) USD 4.33 Billion Market Size - Value (2023) USD 2.27 Billion CAGR - Value (2023-2029) 11.35 % Market Size - Volume (2029) 6.98 Million Units Historic Year 2020-2022 Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024-2029 Market Segmentation Lawn Area, Technology, Category, Power Source, Voltage, End-User, Distribution Channel, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Market Dynamics • Resolution of Safety Hazards of Traditional Lawn Mower • Strong Growth of the Landscaping Industry • Growing Marketing Efforts & Promotional Activities • Lower Operational Cost of Robotic Lawn Mowers • Increasing Demand for Golf Courses



The landscaping industry is experiencing significant post-pandemic growth, fueling demand for robotic lawn mowers, particularly in North America and Europe. However, emerging economies like Australia, China, and South Korea are expected to contribute substantially to market growth. Urbanization, busy lifestyles, and a desire for visually appealing gardens are boosting demand. Smaller lawn sizes due to urbanization are driving the need for small-sized robotic lawn mowers. Additionally, the adoption of lithium-ion technology and the impending bans on internal combustion engine vehicles are creating opportunities for market expansion. New technologies like barrier recognition systems and lawn mapping enhance efficiency and attract investment, leading to an influx of startups and upgrades from existing vendors. The market is becoming highly consolidated, with Chinese manufacturers expanding globally, leading to price wars. Competition is fierce, with vendors focusing on pricing strategies to attract and retain customers, particularly in emerging economies. Moreover, robotic lawn mowers are finding increased usage in golf and sports fields, with vendors offering attractive deals and alternative membership options to drive market growth further.

The Robotic Lawn Mowers Market in Europe to Reach Shipments of 3.9 Million Units by 2029

Europeans save over 10% of their income annually and are three times more likely than average US nationals to invest in consumer durables like robotic lawn mowers. German and British consumers capitalize on retail discounts and are willing to pay a premium for innovative products that enhance home experiences. However, densely populated historical cities in Southern and Eastern EU states are facing space constraints, prompting the development of sustainable urban strategies and increasing reliance on lawn maintenance programs. Hybrid mowers are gaining popularity for their eco-friendly approach, especially in countries like Sweden. The growing home automation trend in the UK is driving demand for robotic lawn mowers alongside other smart home devices. Economic growth in Europe is boosting demand for robotic lawn mowers in institutional, office, and retail buildings. However, the widespread use of artificial turf in professional clubs and sports grounds in Northern Europe, Russia, and Austria is reducing the need for robotic mowers in those areas. Despite this, Western Europe remains a key market for lawn equipment, with France, Germany, Italy, and England leading the demand. Innovative technologies such as autonomous, solar-powered bots are gaining traction in Western Europe due to their eco-friendliness and quiet operation.

Recent Developments

In 2022, Mammotion, an electric robotics product producer, unveils LUBA. It was the first perimeter wire-free robot lawn mower for residential purposes.

In 2022, Toro revealed a robotic lawn mower for the residential yard care market comprising user-friendly cutting-edge technology, previously unheard-of functions and performance.

In July 2023, Aquark Technology Ltd. showcases a robotic lawn mower - Mr. Silence at spoga+gafa2023, a garden and lifestyle expo held in Germany.

In October 2022, Husqvarna, the globe innovator in forest and outdoor products, introduces its most memorable virtual boundary robotic lawn mower for private gardens. Husqvarna's satellite route framework empowers the robotic mowers to work inside virtual limits, making it simple to choose where to cut, when, and at what level without a traditional boundary wire.

The Global Robotic Lawn Mowers Market Report Encompasses Crucial Data, including:

CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) during the forecast period: This metric provides insights into the annual growth rate of the robotic lawn mowers market over the specified time frame.

Detailed information on growth drivers: The report offers in-depth information on the factors that will propel the robotic lawn mowers market growth from 2023 to 2029. This includes an analysis of various market influences.

Precise estimation of market size: Accurate assessments of the robotic lawn mowers' market size and its contribution and focus on key market segments.

Predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior: The report offers insights into anticipated trends and shifts in consumer behavior that are likely to impact the robotic lawn mowers market, helping businesses prepare for future market dynamics.

Geographical market growth: The report covers developing the robotic lawn mowers market across different regions, including North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. This provides a comprehensive understanding of the market's global landscape.

Competitive landscape analysis: A thorough examination of the market's competitive landscape is presented, including detailed information about companies operating in the robotic lawn mowers market. This includes an overview of key players, their market share, strategies, and key developments.

Analysis of growth challenges: The report includes a comprehensive analysis of factors that may pose challenges to the growth of companies in the robotic lawn mowers market, providing a well-rounded view of the market dynamics.

Key Company Profiles

Honda Power Equipment

Husqvarna Group

STIGA S.p.A.

Stanley Black & Decker

Robert Bosch

Zucchetti Centro Sistemi (ZCS)

Briggs & Stratton

STIHL

Deere & Company

Future GenRobots

Greenworks Tools

Hitachi

Hangzhou Favor Robot Technology

iRobot

Kärcher

Lineatielle

LG

Mamibot

POSITEC Group

The Kobi Company

The Toro Company

Ningbo NGP Industry Co., Ltd.

SUMEC Hardware & Tools Co., Ltd

WIPER

Yamabiko

Zhejiang Tianchen Intelligence & Technology Co., Ltd

Zipper Maschinen

E.Zicom

Volta

Milagrow HumanTech

Market Segmentation

Lawn Area

Small Sized

Medium Sized

Large Sized

Technology

Non-Smart

Smart

Category

Mass

Premium

Power Source

Battery

Solar

Voltage

Up to 20V

20V to 30V

More than 30V

End-User

Residential

Professional Landscaping Services

Sports Field & Golf Courses

Others

Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Geography

Europe

Germany



The UK



Italy



France



Spain



Sweden



Poland



Netherlands



Denmark



Norway



Finland



Belgium



Austria



Switzerland

North America

The US



Canada

APAC

Australia



China



Japan



South Korea



India

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



The UAE



South Africa

Check Out Detailed TOC @ https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/robotic-lawn-mower-market-2023?details=tableOfContents

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

How big is the robotic lawn mower market?

What is the growth rate of the global robotic lawn mower market?

Which region dominates the global robotic lawn mower market share?

What are the significant trends in the robotic lawn mower market?

Who are the key players in the global robotic lawn mower market?

