FIECON and Nested Knowledge Partner to Transform Evidence Synthesis With AI

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2024 / FIECON, a leading health economics consultancy, in collaboration with Nested Knowledge, a leading provider of AI-based SaaS platform solutions, has embarked on a transformative journey together. By harnessing innovative AI technology, this collaboration aims to significantly streamline the Systematic Literature Review (SLR) and meta-analysis process.

Mark Fisher, FIECON COO, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, "The integration of Nested Knowledge's AI platform into our research processes marks a significant milestone in our mission to optimize healthcare outcomes. This partnership leverages the power of AI technology to refine the way we conduct evidence synthesis, ensuring that healthcare decisions are informed by the most accurate evidence and ultimately treatments reach patients quicker."

"FIECON's experience in delivering high-quality systematic reviews, as well as in health economics and outcomes research, makes them the ideal partner for scaling up AI-assisted, updatable repositories of evidence needed for key decisions," said Kevin Kallmes, CEO of Nested Knowledge. "Their expertise in both subject matter and research processes will be necessary to address the accelerating needs for rapid evidence synthesis across the pharma lifecycle."

The collaboration brings together FIECON's expertise in health economics and Nested Knowledge's innovative AI-driven solutions. The use of AI in this context not only accelerates the research process but also enhances the quality and reliability of the findings, facilitating a more dynamic response to the rapidly evolving body of medical literature.

Key benefits of this strategic alliance include:

Accelerated review times, enabling quicker transitions from research to practical application.

Improved accuracy and consistency across SLRs, reducing the risk of human error.

Enhanced analytical depth, allowing for a more nuanced understanding of complex healthcare data.

