The Tease: Patrick Regan, Travis Kelce's Barber, Sets the Record Straight on the Classic Fade Haircut on the VolumeUp Podcast

KANSAS CITY, KS / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2024 / Renowned barber Patrick Regan, popularly known as @Patty_cuts, unveiled the technique behind achieving flawless fades in an exclusive interview on the VolumeUp Podcast by The Tease. Regan, the mastermind behind Travis Kelce's signature fade talked about inaccurate media coverage, the haircut he did coin, his journey to stardom and how this year has changed everything for his friend and favorite client.





In February, The New York Times published a story about the popularity of the fade haircut calling it "The Travis Kelce." The fall-out that ensued was well documented by Kelce on his podcast, and other articles to follow, that pointed out the fade was not new.

During this interview on the VolumeUp Podcast by The Tease, Regan highlighted the longstanding popularity of the fade within the Black community to set the record straight.

"I actually learned about the history [of the fade] as a result of this whole situation. From what I know, the Black community is the one that actually faded the style. The military would do a high and tight, and the Black community started fading that into a nice blend. No lines, sharp line up. Now it's been made popular by athletes, rappers and look at it today, almost everyone gets a fade somehow, whether it's on the sides or the back. I definitely give credit to African American culture." He noted this isn't the first time he's done the fade on Kelce, "We've been doing the same exact haircut for six years, and not one word was said about it for the past five years."

Dispelling notions surrounding the fade's recent popularity, Regan named other athletes who have unique hairstyles - potentially more worthy of a coined name: "… Odell Beckham [Jr.], he has hair that you're like, oh, that's yeah different. Never did I think a three on top with a mid bald fade would coin a haircut."

While Regan emphasized that barbers everywhere have been doing the fade, he does educate others on the intricate process involved in creating the style. "Setting your guidelines is one of my most important factors in getting a really nice fade," he revealed. Detailing his method, he explained, "If I'm doing a bald fade, I'll start here with a zero. Then my next guideline will be with a one. And then I'll fade that down."

Even though Kelce's cut has stayed the same, Regan noted that everything else changed this year. "It's really cool to see how much of the personality that everyone's getting to see Travis because I know his personality and he's one of the best guys in the world. Now the world is getting to see that, you know, so it's really cool."

