Sensiba LLP: BlackLine Names Sensiba 2023 Americas Newcomer Partner

PLEASANTON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2024 / Sensiba has been named the 2023 Americas Newcomer Partner of the Year by BlackLine at the company's annual Partner Kick-Off event. This recognition reflects our dedicated efforts to help clients enhance their accounting and reporting processes while establishing a foundation to automate and optimize processes as they grow.

As a BlackLine partner, Sensiba helps clients improve their finance functions' efficiency and controls, as well as their financial close, risk management, and daily operations by replacing time-intensive, manual processes with an easy-to-use suite of powerful finance automation tools. BlackLine features automated workflow capabilities including analyzing data feeds, matching transactions, and reconciling accounts.

Each year, BlackLine recognizes partners that excel at driving customer value.

"We're proud to have been selected by BlackLine for this honor, and we enjoy collaborating with them to help our clients automate their reconciliation and financial close processes with advanced workflow capabilities," says Consulting Partner-in-Charge Frank Balestreri.

"Sensiba truly exemplifies the power of teamwork between BlackLine and our partners," says Michael Otto, BlackLine's Vice President of Global Strategic Alliances & Partner Programs. "Over the last year, Sensiba has gone above and beyond during our sales cycles with custom proofs-of-concept and demos that impressed the customers so much that BlackLine is the only solution viable for their use case. Our joint wins have been impressive in 2023 and we expect the collaboration and success to continue in 2024."

About Sensiba

Sensiba's comprehensive accounting, tax, and consulting services help businesses and people solve problems, navigate complexity, and build a foundation for sustainable growth. A top-100 U.S. firm, we're passionate about collaborating with clients to increase efficiency, mitigate risk, and prepare to embrace emerging opportunities.?As a certified B Corp, we foster a culture where people, families, and communities thrive. We support our clients' international accounting, auditing, tax, and consulting needs as an independent member of Morison Global. For more information, visit Sensiba.com.

