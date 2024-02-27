Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2024) - The Ms World 2024 event, an established beauty pageant highlighting women's accomplishments in various sectors, is scheduled to take place at Caesars Palace Hotel in Las Vegas from August 21 to 24, 2024.







Ms World, distinct from traditional beauty contests, emphasizes achievements in entrepreneurship, arts, sciences, and advocacy. Founded by Melisa Gun, a model and luxury brand ambassador, the pageant aims to broaden the definition of womanhood.

"The Ms World 2024 pageant at Caesars Palace Hotel presents an opportunity to celebrate women's diverse achievements in a setting known for its capacity to host major events," said Melisa Gun.

Las Vegas, with its vibrant cultural scene, is chosen as the venue for its ability to provide a conducive environment for participants. "The city's business and entertainment opportunities align well with the pageant's objectives," added Gun.

The five-day event will feature performances by international artists and a diverse panel of judges. A unique banquet-style setup is planned to foster audience engagement.

Registration for Ms World 2024 is now open. The event continues to focus on showcasing global female talent and achievements.

About Ms World

Ms World, founded by Melisa Gun, is a beauty pageant that transcends traditional beauty standards, focusing on the broader achievements of women across various sectors. It includes categories open for different age groups: Miss 18-24 for the girls who have never been married and don't have children. Ms 24-44 for successful unmarried women with or without children. Mrs 24-44 for married women, while Ms Classic 45+ for bright and successful women over 45 who have either been married or not.

The pageant emphasizes community involvement and philanthropy, with contestants engaging in charitable activities. The winner receives a $25,000 award, media exposure, and professional advancement opportunities.

Contact Details:

Contact Person's Name: Melisa Gun

Company Name: Ms World

Company website: https://msworldusa.com/

Contact Email Address: msworldusa@gmail.com

