Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. Reports Financial Results for 2023

STURGIS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2024 / Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX:STBI) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended 2023.
Sturgis Bancorp (Bancorp) is the holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company (Bank), and its subsidiaries Oakleaf Financial Services, Oak Mortgage, Ayres/Oak Insurance, and Oak Title Services. The Bank provides a full array of trust, commercial and consumer banking services from banking centers in Sturgis, Bangor, Bronson, Centreville, Climax, Colon, Marshall, Niles, Portage, South Haven, St. Joseph, Three Rivers, and White Pigeon, MI. Oakleaf Financial Services offers a complete range of investment and financial-advisory services. Oak Mortgage offers residential mortgages in all markets of the Bank. Ayres/Oak Insurance offers various competitive commercial and consumer insurance products. Oak Title Services offers commercial and consumer title insurance services.
Key Highlights:
- Net loss for the fourth quarter 2023 was $(350,000).
- Net income for 2023 was $6.0 million, compared to $6.6 million for 2022.
- Credit quality remains strong with 98.60% of loans performing according to loan agreements. Allowance for credit losses was 1.36% of loans on December 31, 2023, compared to 1.01% on December 31, 2022. Net charge-offs (recoveries) were $(167,000) in 2023, compared to $(110,000) in 2022.
- The Bank maintained strong capital ratios, exceeding "well-capitalized" requirements, with Tier 1 leverage capital at 8.05%.
- Sales of residential mortgages generated $420,000 of noninterest income in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to noninterest income of $236,000 in the fourth quarter of 2022. Sales of residential mortgages generated $1.5 million of noninterest income in 2023, compared to noninterest income of $1.4 million in 2022.
- Total assets increased 6.3% to $919.5 million during 2023.
- Net loans increased 5.7% to $739.5 million during 2023, including a $44.9 million increase in residential mortgages.
- Total deposits increased 11.0% to $798.9 million during 2023.
Bancorp CEO, Jason J. Hyska stated, "The fourth quarter of 2023 showed a loss for Bancorp. Bancorp had one large commercial relationship that elevated nonaccrual loans and required a large allowance for credit loss. However, overall credit quality remains good, and Bancorp expects a full restoration of the relationship in 2024. Bancorp also realized some one-time compensation expenses in the fourth quarter of 2023 associated with the retirement of the former President and CEO. Overall, the franchise value of the Bank continues to expand, primarily in our Western Michigan markets of Berrien and Van Buren Counties, driven by a team of well-seasoned bankers and strong community advisory boards. The Bank also welcomed Jon Werme, a new Market President for our Kalamazoo market. The Bank continues to maintain strong capital ratios exceeding "well-capitalized" requirements. The Bank expects modest net interest margin compression as deposit rates increase. Mortgage banking activities and other components of noninterest income contribute positively to net income diversification. Fee income includes investment advisory services, title insurance services, and a complete line of commercial, home, and auto insurance. These allow the Bank to leverage existing customer relationships and more effectively serve our customer base."
Three months ended December 31, 2023, vs. three months ended December 31, 2022 - Net loss for the three months ended December 31, 2023, was $(350,000), or $(0.16) per share, compared to net income of $1,865,000, or $0.87 per share, for the same period of the prior year. The tax equivalent net interest margin decreased to 3.28% in the fourth quarter of 2023 from 3.60% in the fourth quarter of 2022.
Net interest income decreased to $6.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 from $7.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The decline was primarily due to interest expense, which increased $2.2 million to $3.9 million. Total interest and dividend income increased $2.0 million to $10.8 million.
The Bank provided $993,000 to the allowance for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to no provision in the fourth quarter of 2022. Net charge-offs (recoveries) were $63,000 in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $(10,000) in the fourth quarter of 2022. Credit quality remains strong with 98.60% of loans performing in accordance with loan terms.
Noninterest income was $2.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $1.6 million in the same period of the prior year. Brokerage commissions, the largest component of noninterest income, increased $171,000. Noninterest income from mortgage banking activities increased $184,000 to $420,000.
Noninterest expense was $8.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $6.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Compensation and benefits, the largest component of noninterest expenses, increased $1.6 million, with most of this increase due to one-time expenses associated with the retirement of the former President and CEO.
Year ended December 31, 2023, vs. year ended December 31, 2022 - Net income for 2023 was $6.0 million, or $2.81 per share, compared to net income of $6.6 million, or $3.10 per share, for 2022. The tax equivalent net interest margin increased to 3.48% in 2023, from 3.30% in 2022.
Net interest income increased to $28.5 million in 2023 from $24.4 million in 2022. The growth was primarily in loan interest income, which increased $11.4 million to $38.0 million. Total interest and dividend income increased $11.9 million to $40.8 million, while interest expense increased $7.8 million to $12.3 million.
The Bank provided $1.3 million to the allowance for credit losses in 2023, compared to no provision for 2022. Net charge-offs (recoveries) were $(167,000) in 2023, compared to $(110,000) in 2022.
Noninterest income was $8.9 million in 2023, compared to $7.0 million in 2022. Most of the increase in noninterest income was due to one-time events: $793,000 gain on termination of interest rate swap; and $488,000 death benefit on bank-owned life insurance. Brokerage commissions, the largest component of noninterest income, increased $322,000 to $2.2 million.
Noninterest expense was $29.0 million in 2023, compared to $23.5 million in 2022. Compensation and benefits, the largest component of noninterest expenses, increased $3.0 million, with a large portion of this increase due to one-time expenses associated with the retirement of the former President and CEO in the fourth quarter.
Balance Sheet - Total assets increased to $919.5 million on December 31, 2023, from $864.8 million on December 31, 2022, primarily in loans. In the year ended December 31, 2023, loans increased $40.0 million, to $739.5 million, including an increase of $44.9 million in residential mortgages.
Interest-bearing deposits increased to $639.0 million on December 31, 2023, from $556.5 million on December 31, 2022. Noninterest-bearing deposit accounts decreased $3.1 million to $159.9 million. Brokered deposits, a component of interest-bearing deposits, increased $24.6 million in 2023, while borrowed funds decreased $31.0 million.
Total equity was $55.8 million on December 31, 2023, compared to $52.5 million on December 31, 2022. The day-one CECL ACL reduction adjustment to equity was $1,552,000 ($1,964,000 pre-tax) and partially offset retained earnings growth from net income. Dividends paid in 2023 were $0.68 ($0.17 each quarter) per share. Book value per share was $25.94 ($21.84 tangible) as of December 31, 2023.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited - Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2023
|2022
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
|$
|10,243
|$
|14,008
Other short-term investments
|29,766
|977
Total cash and cash equivalents
|40,009
|14,985
Securities - available for sale
|52,658
|63,159
Securities - held to maturity
|20,866
|22,070
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|7,295
|8,381
Loans held for sale
|2,259
|664
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $10,198 and $7,141
at December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively
|739,461
|699,443
Premises and equipment, net
|19,136
|17,431
Goodwill
|5,834
|5,834
Mortgage servicing rights
|2,979
|2,967
Real estate owned
|130
|380
Bank-owned life insurance
|15,832
|15,988
Accrued interest receivable
|3,099
|2,691
Other assets
|9,914
|10,812
Total assets
|$
|919,472
|$
|864,805
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities
Deposits
Noninterest-bearing
|$
|159,899
|$
|162,978
Interest-bearing
|639,039
|556,538
Total deposits
|798,938
|719,516
Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings
|40,000
|71,000
Subordinated debentures - $15,000 face amount (less unamortized
debt issuance costs of $164 and $245 at December 31, 2023
and 2022)
|14,836
|14,755
Accrued interest payable
|1,654
|760
Other liabilities
|8,276
|6,226
Total liabilities
|863,704
|812,257
Stockholders' equity
Common stock - $1 par value: authorized - 9,000,000 shares;
issued and outstanding - 2,150,191 shares at December 31, 2023
and 2,141,191 shares at December 31, 2022
|2,150
|2,141
Additional paid-in capital
|8,556
|8,387
Retained earnings
|52,029
|48,990
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)
|(6,967
|)
|(6,970
|)
Total stockholders' equity
|55,768
|52,548
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|919,472
|$
|864,805
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited - Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|December 31,
|2023
|2022
Interest and dividend income
Loans (including fees)
|$
|10,056
|$
|8,180
Investment securities:
Taxable
|506
|398
Tax-exempt
|69
|124
Dividends
|139
|76
Total interest and dividend income
|10,770
|8,778
Interest expense
Deposits
|3,496
|1,073
Borrowed funds
|410
|623
Total interest expense
|3,906
|1,696
Net interest income
|6,864
|7,082
Credit loss expense
|993
|-
Net interest income, after credit loss expense
|5,871
|7,082
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposits and other fees
|345
|317
Interchange income
|328
|326
Investment brokerage commission income
|606
|435
Mortgage banking activities
|420
|236
Trust fee income
|76
|87
Earnings on cash value of bank-owned life insurance
|100
|100
Gain on sale of real estate owned, net
|2
|1
Proportionate net income from unconsolidated subsidiaries
|67
|109
Other income
|14
|20
Total noninterest income
|1,958
|1,631
Noninterest expenses
Compensation and benefits
|5,412
|3,796
Occupancy and equipment
|992
|893
Interchange expenses
|179
|152
Data processing
|187
|239
Professional services
|177
|100
Advertising
|185
|123
FDIC premiums
|152
|108
Other expenses
|1,082
|1,025
Total noninterest expenses
|8,366
|6,436
(Loss) income before income tax (benefit) expense
|(537
|)
|2,277
Income tax (benefit) expense
|(187
|)
|412
Net (loss) income
|$
|(350
|)
|$
|1,865
(Loss) earnings per share
|$
|(0.16
|)
|$
|0.87
Dividends per share
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.17
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited - Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|2023
|2022
Interest and dividend income
Loans (including fees)
|$
|37,964
|$
|26,548
Investment securities:
Taxable
|1,965
|1,582
Tax-exempt
|361
|500
Dividends
|479
|281
Total interest and dividend income
|40,769
|28,911
Interest expense
Deposits
|10,725
|2,652
Borrowed funds
|1,542
|1,835
Total interest expense
|12,267
|4,487
Net interest income
|28,502
|24,424
Credit loss expense
|1,269
|-
Net interest income, after credit loss expense
|27,233
|24,424
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposits and other fees
|1,356
|1,253
Interchange income
|1,349
|1,286
Investment brokerage commission income
|2,203
|1,881
Mortgage banking activities
|1,484
|1,389
Trust fee income
|365
|411
Earnings on cash value of bank-owned life insurance
|887
|390
Gain on sale of real estate owned, net
|56
|6
Gain on termination of interest rate swap
|793
|-
Proportionate net income from unconsolidated subsidiaries
|224
|352
Other income
|190
|81
Total noninterest income
|8,907
|7,049
Noninterest expenses
Compensation and benefits
|17,459
|14,450
Occupancy and equipment
|3,739
|3,139
Interchange expenses
|650
|578
Data processing
|988
|490
Professional services
|525
|348
Advertising
|723
|525
FDIC premiums
|675
|364
Other expenses
|4,224
|3,585
Total noninterest expenses
|28,983
|23,479
Income before income tax expense
|7,157
|7,994
Income tax expense
|1,139
|1,374
Net income
|$
|6,018
|$
|6,620
Earnings per share
|$
|2.81
|$
|3.10
Dividends per share
|$
|0.68
|$
|0.68
OTHER FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(Unaudited - Amounts in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|December 31,
|2023
|2022
Sturgis Bank & Trust Company:
Average noninterest-bearing deposits
|$
|159,269
|$
|166,116
Average interest-bearing deposits
|641,553
|563,325
Average total assets
|899,290
|859,217
Sturgis Bancorp:
Average equity
|55,826
|51,684
Average total assets
|899,650
|864,750
Financial ratios for Sturgis Bancorp:
Return on average assets
|(0.15
|)%
|0.86
|%
Return on average equity
|(2.49
|)%
|14.32
|%
Net interest margin
|3.27
|%
|3.58
|%
Tax equivalent net interest margin
|3.28
|%
|3.60
|%
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|2023
|2022
Sturgis Bank & Trust Company:
Average noninterest-bearing deposits
|$
|160,925
|$
|161,307
Average interest-bearing deposits
|634,350
|524,747
Average total assets
|889,830
|807,546
Sturgis Bancorp:
Average equity
|54,170
|51,617
Average total assets
|890,134
|807,758
Financial ratios for Sturgis Bancorp:
Return on average assets
|0.67
|%
|0.82
|%
Return on average equity
|11.11
|%
|12.83
|%
Net interest margin
|3.45
|%
|3.27
|%
Tax equivalent net interest margin
|3.48
|%
|3.30
|%
