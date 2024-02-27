Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.02.2024
Nurexone Biologic: Prof. Levenberg erklärt, wie die ExoTherapy funktioniert!
ACCESSWIRE
27.02.2024 | 20:38
Absinthia's Bottled Spirits, LLC: Absinthia's Bottled Spirits Appoints Philip Dobard as Vice President of Advocacy & Education

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2024 / Absinthia's Bottled Spirits, producer of the world's most-awarded absinthe, as well as a range of acclaimed nonalcoholic craft mixers, is delighted to announce the appointment of Philip Dobard as the company's new Vice President of Advocacy & Education.

Philip brings a wealth of experience and expertise in culinary culture, media production, and arts administration to his role at Absinthia's Bottled Spirits. As President & CEO of the Los Angeles-based Center for Culinary Culture-Home of The Cocktail Collection (formerly The Museum of the American Cocktail) & EatsDrinksTV, Philip has spearheaded innovative programs and initiatives that celebrate the artistry and heritage of food and drink. His extensive background in cultural enterprise management, event curation, and education will be invaluable as Absinthia's Bottled Spirits continues to advocate for the appreciation and understanding of absinthe.

"We are honored to have Philip join our team," said Absinthia Vermut, Founder & CEO of Absinthia's Bottled Spirits. "His passion for culinary culture and commitment to education align perfectly with our mission to promote the legacy and craftsmanship of absinthe."

Philip Dobard stated, "The drinking public's perception of absinthe is skewed by a near-century-long deliberate and institutional campaign of misinformation. So as a long-time evangelist for underappreciated and misunderstood spirits, cocktails, and food dishes, particularly ones the history of which is obscured by a false narrative, I couldn't be more enthused over my new role at Absinthia's Bottled Spirits."

As Vice President of Advocacy & Education, Philip will lead efforts to educate both consumers and industry professionals in the history, production, and enjoyment of absinthe, in part by executive producing and distributing Green Fairy Tales, Absinthia's signature podcast, via EatsDrinksTV, the Center for Culinary Culture's media division.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Philip Dobard
Vice President of Advocacy & Education
Absinthia's Bottled Spirits
philip@absinthia.com
(504) 251-4739

SOURCE: Absinthia's Bottled Spirits, LLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
