Trooh Media's Digital Network Exceeds 1,000 Colleges With Acquisition of CheddarU's Digital Screens

MANHATTAN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2024 / Trooh Media, a leading digital out-of-home media company, is thrilled to announce its acquisition of CheddarU's large format digital screens on college campuses across the U.S.





With the acquisition of CheddarU's digital screens, Trooh Media gains exclusive access to over 900 screens across 325 college campuses across the U.S. "This acquisition is a nice complement to our existing network of schools and gives Trooh access to new campuses across the country," said Kennedy Turner, VP Client Partnerships of Trooh. Continues Turner, "Our digital out-of-home screens provide campuses with a valuable communication tool in which to speak to their students and offers marketers a unique opportunity to connect with 18-24 college students digitally through a full-service ad tech platform."

Trooh's network of large format, dynamic digital screens, which will now be available in over 1,000 U.S. colleges, offers brand-safe, relevant engaging content that is important to both students and marketers. Trooh screens are located within non-academic areas of campuses. "This acquisition marks an exciting chapter in our growth story and solidifies our strong foundation in providing brands with an exceptional reach of A18-24s at scale in the real world," said Alison Jacobs, CRO of Trooh.

Trooh is a leading, large-format digital out-of-home company reaching millions of consumers in the USA on their daily journey out-of-home. Trooh's extensive digital video, audio-enabled, premium screens are positioned in high dwell time and defined audience locations across the U.S.

