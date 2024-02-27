Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 27.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Nurexone Biologic: Prof. Levenberg erklärt, wie die ExoTherapy funktioniert!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
27.02.2024 | 22:02
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Trooh Media's Digital Network Exceeds 1,000 Colleges With Acquisition of CheddarU's Digital Screens

MANHATTAN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2024 / Trooh Media, a leading digital out-of-home media company, is thrilled to announce its acquisition of CheddarU's large format digital screens on college campuses across the U.S.

Cal State - Fullerton

Cal State - Fullerton
Trooh's digital tower at California State University- Fullerton



With the acquisition of CheddarU's digital screens, Trooh Media gains exclusive access to over 900 screens across 325 college campuses across the U.S. "This acquisition is a nice complement to our existing network of schools and gives Trooh access to new campuses across the country," said Kennedy Turner, VP Client Partnerships of Trooh. Continues Turner, "Our digital out-of-home screens provide campuses with a valuable communication tool in which to speak to their students and offers marketers a unique opportunity to connect with 18-24 college students digitally through a full-service ad tech platform."

Trooh's network of large format, dynamic digital screens, which will now be available in over 1,000 U.S. colleges, offers brand-safe, relevant engaging content that is important to both students and marketers. Trooh screens are located within non-academic areas of campuses. "This acquisition marks an exciting chapter in our growth story and solidifies our strong foundation in providing brands with an exceptional reach of A18-24s at scale in the real world," said Alison Jacobs, CRO of Trooh.

About Trooh

Trooh is a leading, large-format digital out-of-home company reaching millions of consumers in the USA on their daily journey out-of-home. Trooh's extensive digital video, audio-enabled, premium screens are positioned in high dwell time and defined audience locations across the U.S.

Contact Information

Kennedy Turner
VP Venue Partnerships
kennedy@trooh.com
4807109944

SOURCE: Trooh Media

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.