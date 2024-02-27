Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Total Return Fund Announces Quarterly Distribution Increase

OVERLAND PARK, KS / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2024 / Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:TORIX) announced a quarterly distribution of $0.1980 per share, which is a notable increase quarter-over-quarter.

Within the energy infrastructure sector, the trend of free cash flow increasingly directed towards share buybacks and improved current yield has continued. As a result, we are passing along the value from higher distribution growth to our shareholders.

We now have greater conviction in potential 5-7% sector growth over the medium-term. "Based on longer-dated guidance and disciplined capital return policies, energy infrastructure management teams are increasingly confident in the outlook for the next several years, not just the year ahead," said Brian Kessens, Senior Portfolio Manager, Managing Director.

Tortoise believes it can return dividends and distributions to shareholders in the form of a quarterly payout going forward. The fund continues to invest for total return.

Distribution Date and Amounts

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Total Return Fund paid the following distributions on February 22, 2024, to shareholders of record on February 21, 2024.

Share Class Amount TORIX $0.1980 TORTX $0.1980 TORCX $0.1980

About Tortoise

Tortoise focuses on energy & power infrastructure and the transition to cleaner energy. Tortoise's track record of energy value chain investment experience and research dates back more than 20 years. As an early investor in midstream energy, Tortoise believes it is well-positioned to be at the forefront of the global energy evolution that is underway. With a steady wins approach and a long-term perspective, Tortoise strives to make a positive impact on clients and communities. To learn more, please visit www.tortoiseadvisors.com.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Total Return Fund

The Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Total Return Fund focuses on the large and diverse North American pipeline universe. The fund invests primarily in equity securities of energy infrastructure companies that process, store, transport and market natural gas, natural gas liquids, refined products and crude oil (i.e., midstream infrastructure) as well as generate, transport and distribute electricity (i.e., power & renewable infrastructure)."

Disclosures

TCA Advisors is the adviser to the Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Total Return Fund.

Quasar Distributors, LLC, distributor.

Nothing contained in this communication constitutes tax, legal, or investment advice. Investors must consult their tax advisor or legal counsel for advice and information concerning their particular situation. Distributions are not guaranteed. Please consult the prospectus for additional information.

The fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The summary and statutory prospectus contains this and other important information about the fund and may be obtained by calling 855-TCA-FUND (855-822-3863) or visiting www.TortoiseAdvisors.com. Read it carefully before investing.

Mutual fund investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible.

Free cash flow is the cash a company produces through its operations, less the cost of total capital expenditures (growth and maintenance).

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-looking statement

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are "forward-looking statements." Although Tortoise believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the company's reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Other than as required by law, Tortoise does not assume a duty to update this forward-looking statement.

Contact Information

For more information contact Eva Lipner at (913) 981-1020 or info@tortoiseadvisors.com.

SOURCE: Tortoise

View the original press release on accesswire.com