Dienstag, 27.02.2024
Nurexone Biologic: Prof. Levenberg erklärt, wie die ExoTherapy funktioniert!
WKN: A1W599 | ISIN: NL0010545661 | Ticker-Symbol: 37C
Tradegate
27.02.24
20:39 Uhr
10,990 Euro
-0,085
-0,77 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
27.02.2024 | 22:14
CNH Industrial: CNH Honored by Princess of Thailand at FFT's 44th National Academic Conference

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2024 / CNH Industrial (CNH) was recognized by the Future Farmers of Thailand (FFT) for the Company's exemplary contribution to agricultural education in the country. Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn presented a prestigious commemorative pin to Chun Woytera, CNH President, Asia Pacific, at the opening ceremony of the FFT's 44th National Academic Conference in Lamphun.

Reflecting on the award, Chun Woytera commented, "At CNH, we believe in and are committed to the future of Agriculture. Through FFT, CNH has the opportunity for academic collaboration and to ensure that Thailand's future farmers can access advanced farming technologies and insights. It's an honor to be among Thailand's trusted education, technology and training partners. We thank Her Royal Highness for recognizing and sponsoring the critical role that FFT plays in fostering an innovative, sustainable, and inclusive future for agriculture."

CNH has made substantial contributions to the FFT. Company representatives delivered tailored training on its latest innovation and technology. CNH has also donated tractors, combines, and sugarcane harvesters to Thailand's leading agricultural and vocational training institutions.

The five-day event in Lamphun provided a vibrant platform for Thailand's agricultural and vocational technology institutions. CNH showcased industry-leading products and technology at the fair's agriculture exhibition. Other featured activities for students, the farming community, and the general public included professional skills competitions, an innovation challenge, and a wide range of cultural and recreational contests.

CNH's commemoration at this event and honoring by Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn is a testament to the company's dedication to supporting Thailand's farmers and the impact it has made at a national level.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH Industrial on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: CNH Industrial
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh-industrial
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH Industrial



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
