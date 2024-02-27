Anzeige
Nurexone Biologic: Prof. Levenberg erklärt, wie die ExoTherapy funktioniert!
WKN: A1W5U2 | ISIN: US8086251076 | Ticker-Symbol: 85S
Tradegate
27.02.24
09:07 Uhr
129,00 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
27.02.2024
Science Applications International Corp.: Toni Townes-Whitley's Dynamic First 100 Days at SAIC

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2024 / During her first 100 days with the company, SAIC CEO Toni Townes-Whitley embarked on a listening tour to visit with dedicated employees, impactful customers, and committed community partners. Here are some memorable highlights from her tour.

About SAIC

SAIC® is a premier Fortune 500® technology integrator driving our nation's technology transformation. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in engineering, digital, artificial intelligence and mission solutions. Using our expertise and understanding of existing and emerging technologies, we integrate the best components from our own portfolio and our partner ecosystem to deliver innovative, effective and efficient solutions that are critical to achieving our customers' missions.

We are approximately 24,000 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. SAIC is an Equal Opportunity Employer, fostering a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion , which is core to our values and important to attract and retain exceptional talent. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has pro-forma annual revenues of approximately $6.9 billion. For more information, visit saic.com. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.

https://www.3blmedia.com/sites/default/files/2024-02/ToniTownes_SAIC_022724.mp4


View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Science Applications International Corp. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Science Applications International Corp.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/science-applications-international-corp
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Science Applications International Corp.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
