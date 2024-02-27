Syracuse Financial Professional Granted $25,000 From Northwestern Mutual To Support GiGi's Playhouse

Company recognizes exemplary volunteerism of its financial advisors through its annual Community Service Awards program

MILWAUKEE / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2024 / Northwestern Mutual is celebrating the outstanding volunteerism of its financial professionals through its annual Community Service Awards (CSA) program. This year, 16 financial advisors and representatives were recognized for their transformational impact on the communities they serve, totaling $295,000 in grants to nonprofits nationwide. Local Syracuse resident Heather Mulye, investment operations coordinator at Northwestern Mutual - Syracuse, has been named a 2024 Most Exceptional Community Service Award winner, receiving a $25,000 grant for GiGi's Playhouse.

"At Northwestern Mutual we believe in putting people first. This value is highlighted through our dedicated financial advisors who are not only building better tomorrows for their clients, but also for their communities," said Steve Radke, president of the Northwestern Mutual Foundation. "Through their philanthropic work, our advisors are donating their time and talents to help local nonprofit organizations."

GiGi's Playhouse is committed to changing how the world views Down syndrome by educating the public and empowering individuals and families affected by it. By providing free programs focused on education, therapy and career development, GiGi's Playhouse is supporting families and encouraging acceptance for all. As a volunteer, Mulye often leads activities like GiGiFIT classes and serves as a parent advocate on the board of managers. She also acts as a resource for families and was the lead chair for its 5K run event this past year, helping to raise $48,000.

"After my daughter was diagnosed with Down syndrome, I searched for local resources and found the incredible community at GiGi's Playhouse," said Mulye. "This organization is driven solely by donations and with the Syracuse location growing in popularity, it's clear that more classes and spaces are needed. Northwestern Mutual's grant from its Community Service Awards program will help make this expansion possible."

Now in its 29th year, Northwestern Mutual, through its Foundation and Community Service Awards program, has donated nearly $7 million to nonprofits supported by financial professionals in their communities across the country.

