700 Artists, Designers Creatives Have Produced 700 One-of-a-kind 7" Records for War Child UK

All Records Are to Be Exhibited at NOW Gallery Auctioned Online on Peggy From March 2 17, 2024

Paul McCartney

The Chemical Brothers Feat. Beck

The Specials

Hozier

Siouxsie The Banshees

Aurora

Celeste

In Collaboration with NOW Gallery and Peggy

Secret 7", the much-loved anonymous charity record sleeve sale that marries world-leading artists with legendary musicians, will return for the first time in four years this March. Originally running from 2012 to 2020, Secret 7" captured the imaginations of record collectors and art connoisseurs alike by bringing the two art forms together with the help of a surprise element. Having raised over USD 600,000 for charity causes in its first iteration, the much-loved Secret 7" project is now being relaunched by War Child UK to support its goal of ensuring a safe future for every child affected by war.

For the uninitiated, Secret 7" asks 7 iconic musicians to provide a track, each of which features on a limited edition pressing of 100 7" vinyl records. Artists from all over the world, ranging from the world's biggest artists to talented newcomers, contribute unique sleeve designs, creating 700 one-of-a-kind records. The 700 records will be shown at a free public exhibition which will be returning to NOW Gallery on London's Greenwich Peninsula from March 2 17 and auctioned online on Peggy

Peggy, the social marketplace for discovering, buying and selling contemporary art, ensures that art enthusiasts and collectors worldwide can participate in the excitement through an exclusive online auction running from March 2 to 17, 2024. Collectors can pre-register to bid today by downloading the Peggy app and following the Secret 7" profile. Anyone can bid to win. The catch? The artist of the sleeve will only be revealed once the sleeve has been purchased. Therein lies the secret. After the secret is revealed, winning bidders may resell their artworks on Peggy. In all resale through the Peggy app, not only War Child UK but also the artists of the artworks will receive a resale royalty.

After much anticipation, Secret 7" has finally revealed the sleeve contributors for this year's project. Among the 700 designs are: acclaimed British artist Tacita Dean; iconic British fashion designer Sir Paul Smith; one of the most influential names in modern photography and film, Rankin; contemporary artist Cho Hui-Chin; artist, designer and co-creator of Gorillaz, Jamie Hewlett; multidisciplinary Icelandic artist Ragnar Kjartansson and many more.

Additional contributors include Stanley Donwood, Bob Roberta Smith, Helen Beard, Sue Webster, Tom Dixon, Morag Myerscough, Antony Burrill and many, many more. They'll be joined by artists chosen via an open submission.

All artists have created one-of-a-kind artwork for their choice of this year's iconic seven tracks:

Aurora 'A Different Kind of Human'

Celeste 'Stop This Flame'

Hozier 'Swan Upon Leda'

Siouxsie The Banshees 'Lullaby'

Paul McCartney 'Pipes of Peace'

The Chemical Brothers feat. Beck 'Skipping Like A Stone'

The Specials 'We Sell Hope'

SLEEVE ARTISTS

TACITA DEAN

SIR PAUL SMITH

RANKIN

CHO HUI-CHIN

JAMIE HEWLETT

TOM DIXON

RAGNAR KJARTANSSON

STANLEY DONWOOD

HELEN BEARD

SUE WEBSTER

BOB ROBERT SMITH

ANTHONY LISTER PURE EVIL HUMPHREY OCEAN MORAG MYERSCOUGH KATE GIBB JEAN JULLIEN/ STUART SEMPLE ANTHONY BURRILL BABAK GANJEI ROB RYAN GREGOR HILDEBRANDT....

... AND MANY MORE

VISIT THE SECRET 7" WEBSITE FOR MORE CONTRIBUTORS GALLERY OF SLEEVES

The 700 records will be visible to browse and bid on beginning at 10 am Greenwich Mean Time (5 am Eastern Time) on March 2, 2024. Artworks may be viewed in person in a free exhibition at NOW Gallery in London, UK, from March 2 17, 2024. The online auction, powered by Peggy, will run simultaneously, meaning people will be able to bid directly on their favourite sleeves worldwide. The auction will culminate in a rolling close beginning at 10 am GMT (6 am ET) on March 17, 2024. All money raised from the auction will support War Child UK's work with children affected by conflict.

Follow Secret 7":

https://secret-7.co.uk/

https://peggy.com/@secret_7

https://instagram.com/secret7s/

https://facebook.com/Secret7s/

https://twitter.com/secret7s

NOTES TO EDITORS

SECRET 7"

Exhibition dates: March 2 17, 2024

Online at peggy.com and in person in London, UK at NOW Gallery

ABOUT War Child UK

War Child UK is the only specialist charity for children affected by conflict. War Child UK creates safe spaces for children to play, learn and access psychological support. Its aim is to reach children as early as possible when conflict breaks out and stay to support them through their recovery keeping them safe, helping them learn and cope with their experiences, and equipping them with skills for the future.

War Child UK understands children's needs, respects their rights, and puts them at the centre of the solution and campaigns for changes to policies and practices to support children in conflict, working with children and young people themselves to demand their rights. It also specialises in responding rapidly to emergency crisis situations as-they-happen, to offer immediate and critical aid to keep children safe and help them through their trauma. Together with its partners War Child UK UK delivers vital, life-saving work in six countries across Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. In 2022 War Child UK supported 256,000 children and adults, and money raised from Secret 7" will help bolster that figure. www.warchild.org.uk Registered charity number: 1071659

ABOUT PEGGY

Peggy is the social marketplace for discovering, buying and selling contemporary art. Peggy provides essential technology for fine art, expanding the opportunity for more people to build and grow an art collection. The Peggy-designed Digital Fingerprint uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to create a unique identity for paintings, enabling transaction security, provenance transparency and artist royalties on primary and secondary sales. Peggy is trusted by artists who have shown at the Venice Biennale, the MoMA, Centre Pompidou, and Louvre Abu Dhabi. Peggy is the secure way into the world of art. For more information, visit peggy.com or instagram.com/peggy

ABOUT NOW GALLERY

Conceived as part of the on-going regeneration of Greenwich Peninsula, NOW Gallery sits within a pavilion designed by architects Marks Barfield, moments from The O2 and North Greenwich station. One of the original buildings created by Knight Dragon, it is a public exhibition space for contemporary art, fashion, photography and design, with an ever-revolving programme of free to attend work from established and emerging artists, designers and other creative practitioners. Providing a place for investigation, NOW Gallery is a space for creatives to develop ideas and unprecedented artwork. It plays an important role of connecting to the locality via introducing interactive pieces of work that invite the public in to engage, contemplate and return, forming a relationship with the surrounding area and helping to shape the Greenwich Peninsula community.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240227004714/en/

Contacts:

PRESS INFORMATION

Carlos Velasquez press@peggy.com