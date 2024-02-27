Think Research's Pharmapod Adopted in University and Colleges Across Canada to Teach Foundations of Medication Safety

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2024 / Think Research Corporation (TSXV:THNK) ("TRC" or the "Company"), a company focused on transforming healthcare through digital health software solutions, is pleased to announce that Pharmapod, Think's medication incident management solution is increasingly becoming an integral part of academic sites across Canada, including in both University and Community College programs. As the go-to end-to-end digital tool, Pharmapod equips students with hands-on experience in recording essential data fields around medication incidents, conducting thorough post-event analyses, and generating instant presentations and summary reports. This immersive learning experience ensures that future healthcare professionals are equipped with the necessary skills and expertise to drive medication safety and quality care.

Jamie Kellar, Associate Dean Academic, University of Toronto said, "Medication safety is paramount in healthcare. Teaching students the foundations of recording medication incidents and good catches will ensure they're well-equipped to uphold safety in their future employment opportunities."

Pharmapod is a cloud-based medication incident reporting platform that allows pharmacists and healthcare providers to record, track, and analyze medication incidents in real-time to quickly identify the root cause of safety events. The solution also enables users to identify 'good catches' and make proactive improvements to prevent medication errors from reaching patients and potentially causing harm.

The platform is currently used in 70 percent of Canadian pharmacies and more than 500 care homes across Canada to drive patient safety.

Sachin Aggarwal, CEO of Think Research said, "The widespread adoption of Pharmapod within pharmacies and care homes underscores the industry's commitment to patient safety. This recent integration into academic programs further amplifies the dedication to safety by providing the next generation of healthcare professionals with a robust foundation in medication safety and quality care."

About Think Research

Think Research Corporation is an industry leader in delivering knowledge-based digital health software solutions. The Company's focused mission is to organize the world's health knowledge so everyone gets the best care. Its evidence-based healthcare technology solutions support the clinical decision-making process and standardization of care to facilitate better healthcare outcomes. The Company gathers, develops, and delivers knowledge-based solutions globally to customers including enterprise clients, hospitals, health regions, healthcare professionals, and/or governments. The Company has gathered a significant amount of data by building its repository of knowledge through its network and group of companies.

Think licenses its solutions to over 14,200 facilities for over 320,000 primary care, acute care, and long-term care doctors, nurses and pharmacists who rely on the content and data provided by Think to support their practices. Millions of patients and residents annually receive better care due to the essential data that Think produces, manages and delivers.

In addition, the Company collects and manages pharmaceutical and clinical trial data via its BioPharma Services subsidiary. BioPharma Services is a leading provider of bioequivalence and Phase 1 clinical research services to pharmaceutical companies globally. Think's other services include a medical clinic that provides elective surgery. Visit www.thinkresearch.com.

