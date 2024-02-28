Cortland International to License Applied Fiber's Termination Technology and Processes

Cortland International Licenses Applied Fiber Synthetic Termination Technology

ANACORTES, WA / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2024 / Cortland International is excited to announce that it is entering into a partnership with Applied Fiber of Havana, Florida, to license its proprietary synthetic termination technology and processes in conjunction with Applied Fiber's standard industrial business model.

This collaboration combines Cortland's industry-leading high-performance synthetic rope engineering and manufacturing processes with Applied Fiber's world-class termination technology to deliver highly configurable fiber rope termination solutions with reliability at scale anywhere in the world.

"This takes our successful 20-plus-year relationship of pairing Cortland's unique high-performance synthetic products with Applied Fiber's custom terminations and expands it across a broader range of products and applications. This partnership will increase the speed to market of custom solutions, much faster than is possible today," stated Cortland International CEO Stuart Janke. He further adds, "This combination is in line with the Cortland International strategy of building a synthetic rope and netting company that has a sustainable competitive advantage while continuing to invest in and develop innovative solutions for critical applications."

Richard Campbell, CEO of Applied Fiber, added, "When considering who would make a great partner to help scale our technology, Cortland was one of the companies we knew we needed to work with based on their approach to applications and hardware engineering that utilize multiple fibers, constructions and extrusions."

Cortland and Applied Fiber will be working closely together over the next several months to install the proprietary equipment in a Cortland Industrial facility. Training of Cortland's sales, engineering, and manufacturing teams will begin in earnest over the next several weeks. Patrick Yerger, VP of North American Sales for Cortland, said, "We are very enthusiastic to add the Applied Fiber technology to our product offering to both our engineered Advanced Products synthetic portfolio as well as applications that utilize our standard synthetic products." More information will be offered from both Cortland International and Applied Fiber on timing as it becomes available.

About Cortland International

At Cortland International, advanced engineering excellence, state-of-the-art machinery, and superior-quality raw materials come together to deliver technically advanced synthetic rope solutions tailored to meet the highest demands across virtually every industry. We are passionate problem-solvers defining innovative solutions with lasting impact that create a safer, more sustainable world today and for future generations. cortlandinternational.com

About Applied Fiber

Applied Fiber® is the leading company for terminated synthetic fiber tension systems worldwide. The company's advanced products are utilized where performance and reliability are essential, whether high-volume OEM production or mission-critical specialty applications. Applied Fiber® delivers engineered tension systems across Mining, Offshore Oil and Gas, Medical, Commercial Marine, Renewable Energy, Military, Aerospace, and other Industrial markets. applied-fiber.com

