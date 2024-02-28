Note to shareholders who hold shares registered in Euronext Securities Oslo, the central securities depository in Norway (the "VPS"):

Due to implementation of the Central Securities Depository Regulation ("CSDR") in Norway, please note the information on the payment date to the shares registered in the VPS below.

Dividend amount: $0.41 per share

Declared currency: USD. Dividends payable to shares registered in the VPS will be distributed in NOK.

Last day including right: March 7, 2024

Ex-date: March 8, 2024

Record date: March 11, 2024

Payment date: On or about March 18, 2024. Due to the implementation of CSDR in Norway, dividends payable to shares registered in the VPS will be distributed on or about March 21, 2024.

Date of approval: February 27, 2024

For more information, questions should be directed to:

c/o Cool Company Ltd +44 207 659 1111 ir@coolcoltd.com

Richard Tyrrell Chief Executive Officer John Boots Chief Financial Officer

This announcement is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and the requirements under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This announcement was published by Johannes Boots, CFO of Cool Company Ltd, at the date and time set out above.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240227273161/en/

Contacts:

Richard Tyrrell Chief Executive Officer

John Boots Chief Financial Officer

+44 207 659 1111 ir@coolcoltd.com