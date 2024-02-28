Elliptic Labs (OSE: ELABS), a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors currently deployed in over 500 million devices, has launched its 100% software-only AI Virtual Human Presence Sensor on multiple Lenovo ThinkPad X and T Series laptops. This release covers the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 i Gen 5, T14s Gen 5, and T16 Gen 3. These laptops will be powered with the latest Intel and AMD chipsets (both Intel and AMD are Elliptic Labs' partners), except for the ThinkPad T16 Gen 3 laptop, which will run Intel only. The contract for this launch was previously announced by Elliptic Labs.

Elliptic Labs' AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform leverages the company's expertise in ultrasound, AI, and sensor fusion to deliver software-only AI Virtual Smart Sensors that bring seamless user experiences at scale for the PC, smartphone, IoT, and automotive industries. The AI Virtual Human Presence Sensor delivers innovation, power, and value to the ThinkPad X and T Series, driving down power consumption while offering more user privacy and improved security. This announcement demonstrates how the AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform is truly enhancing the user experience for Lenovo laptop users.

"The continuation and expansion of our relationship with Lenovo, the largest PC OEM in the world, has been an exciting development for Elliptic Labs," said Laila Danielsen, CEO of Elliptic Labs. "Launching our 100% software-based AI Virtual Human Presence Sensors at Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2024 broadly across many of Lenovo's most successful laptop models validates the scalability, power, and value of our AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform. The work we are doing with world class enterprises like Lenovo opens up a broader opportunity for Elliptic Labs to deliver industry defining innovation that will empower all devices to become smarter, more user-friendly, and environmentally sustainable."

AI Virtual Human Presence Sensor, AI Virtual Smart Sensor, and AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform are trademarks of Elliptic Labs.

Lenovo and ThinkPad are trademarks of Lenovo.

All other trademarks or service marks are the responsibility of their respective organizations.

Elliptic Labs' AI Virtual Human Presence Sensor

Elliptic Labs' AI Virtual Human Presence Sensor detects when a user is present in front of a PC/laptop system. This allows the device to sleep when a user is absent, conserving battery life and electricity, and safeguarding it from unpermitted access. Human presence detection is becoming a core capability in the PC/laptop industry, but it is currently featured only in high-end devices due to the cost, risk, and design limitations associated with a dedicated hardware presence sensor. Elliptic Labs' software-only AI Virtual Human Presence Sensor delivers robust human-presence detection that allows OEMs to easily and affordably incorporate human presence detection across a wide range of devices.

About Elliptic Labs

Elliptic Labs is a global enterprise targeting the smartphone, laptop, IoT, and automotive markets. Founded in 2006 as a research spin-off from Norway's Oslo University, the company's patented software uses AI, ultrasound and sensor fusion to deliver intuitive 3D gesture, proximity-, presence-, breathing- and heartbeat-detection experiences. Its scalable AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform creates software-only sensors that are sustainable, human-friendly and already deployed in hundreds of millions of devices around the world. Elliptic Labs is the only software company that has delivered detection capabilities using AI software, ultrasound, and sensor fusion deployed at scale. The company joined the Oslo Børs main listing in March 2022.

Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway with presence in the USA, China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. Its technology and IP are developed in Norway and are solely owned by the company.

