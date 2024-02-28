Anzeige
Mittwoch, 28.02.2024
Nurexone Biologic: Prof. Levenberg erklärt, wie die ExoTherapy funktioniert!
WKN: A2PLBE | ISIN: SE0012675361 | Ticker-Symbol: 6IRA
Frankfurt
27.02.24
08:05 Uhr
1,295 Euro
-0,050
-3,72 %
28.02.2024
IRLAB Therapeutics: IRLAB to Present at the Bayes@Lund 2024 Conference in Lund, Sweden on March 7

GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2024 / IRLAB Therapeutics (STO:IRLAB-A)(FRA:6IRA) Gothenburg, Sweden, February 28, 2024 - IRLAB Therapeutics AB (Nasdaq Stockholm:IRLAB A), a company discovering and developing novel treatments for Parkinson's disease, today announced that the company will present at the scientific conference Bayes@Lund 2024 on March 7, 2024.

The accepted abstract on use of Bayesian model in clinical trial planning and execution is titled "Using a Bayesian model for clinical study design and blinded data review." The abstract has been accepted as an oral presentation that will be held by IRLAB:s co-worker Erik Werner, PhD, on March 7, and will be made available on YouTube after the completion of the conference.

For more details about the Bayes@Lund 2024 congress, please visit https://www.bayesatlund.com

For more information:

Gunnar Olsson, CEO
Phone: +46 70 576 14 02
E-mail: gunnar.olsson@irlab.se

About IRLAB

IRLAB is discovering and developing a portfolio of transformative therapies targeting all stages of Parkinson's disease. The company has its origin in Nobel Laureate Prof. Arvid Carlsson's research group and the discovery of a connection between the brain's neurotransmitters and CNS disorders. Mesdopetam (IRL790), in development for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesias, has completed Phase IIb and is in preparation toward Phase III. Pirepemat (IRL752), is currently in Phase IIb, being evaluated for its effect on balance and fall frequency in Parkinson's disease. In addition, the company is also progressing the three preclinical programs IRL757 (financially supported by the Michael J. Fox Foundation), IRL942, and IRL1117 towards Phase I studies. IRLAB's pipeline has been generated by the company's proprietary systems biology-based Integrative Screening Process (ISP) research platform. Headquartered in Sweden, IRLAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IRLAB A). For more information, please visit www.irlab.se.

Attachments

IRLAB to present at the Bayes@Lund 2024 Conference in Lund, Sweden on March 7

SOURCE: IRLAB Therapeutics



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
