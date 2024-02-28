Bradda Head Lithium Limited Announces Claim Exchange Completed at Wikieup

Claim Exchange Completed at Wikieup

BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2024 / Bradda Head Lithium Ltd (AIM:BHL)(TSX-V:BHLI), the North America-focused lithium development group, announces finalisation of the land exchange over the unpatented lode claims at the Wikieup clay project in Western Arizona as initially notified by the Company on 1 March 2023. This exchange is mutually beneficial to both parties avoiding litigation and disruption of exploration activities on highly perspective clay-hosted claims. As such, Bradda Head will retain 66 new claims equating to 1,302 acres (5.27 km2), which the Company staked in early 2019, and held in its subsidiary Zenolith (USA) LLC. In turn, Bradda has transferred 55 unpatented lode claims to Arizona Lithium's subsidiary, Big Sandy Inc., to the amount of roughly 1,136 acres (4.60 km2), per the terms of this settlement. This transaction is now legally binding pursuant to the Company's announcement on 1 March 2023 ('Settlement of Claim Dispute with Arizona Lithium'), and the exchange of claims has been completed by mutual agreement and all legal documents have been filed with both the BLM and respective county in Arizona to cement the transaction.

This final exchange furthers Bradda's exposure to high-quality lithium-in-clay targets (proximal at < 1.0km to Arizona Lithium's Big Sandy clay discovery) and further enhances the Company's portfolio of this high-quality project. The new ground will, in due course, be explored with geological mapping and surface sampling for opportunities, developing priority drill targets potentially for later in year.

Ian Stalker, Executive Chair, commented:

"We thank Arizona Lithium and the countless hours of time undertaken to settle this matter without litigation and allow both companies to proceed with unobstructed exploration on their respective claim groups. This is new ground that has significant upside potential within the large, lithium-bearing clay-rich lacustrine basin and Bradda plans to capitalise on the finalisation of this settlement with renewed surface exploration."

Qualified Person (BHL)

Joey Wilkins, B.Sc., P.Geo., is Chief Operating Officer at BHL and the Qualified Person who reviewed and approved the technical disclosures in this news release. Mr. Wilkins is a graduate of the University of Arizona with a B.Sc. in Geology with more than 38 years of experience in mineral exploration and is a qualified person under the AIM Rules and a Qualified Person as defined under NI-43-101. Mr. Wilkins consents to the inclusion of the technical information in this release and context in which it appears.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU No. 596/2014) AS IT FORMS PART OF UK DOMESTIC LAW BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018. UPON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE, THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN AND SUCH PERSONS SHALL THEREFORE CEASE TO BE IN POSSESSION OF INSIDE INFORMATION.

About Bradda Head Lithium Ltd.

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd. is a North America-focused lithium development group. The Company currently has interests in a variety of projects, the most advanced of which are in Central and Western Arizona: The Basin Project (Basin East Project, and the Basin West Project) and the Wikieup Project.

The Basin East Project has an Indicated Mineral Resource of 17 Mt at an average grade of 940 ppm Li and 3.4% K for a total of 85 kt LCE and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 210 Mt at an average grade of 900 ppm Li and 2.8% K (potassium) for a total of 1.09 Mt LCE. In the rest of the Basin Project SRK has determined an Exploration Target of 250 to 830 Mt of material grading between 750 to 900 ppm Li, which is equivalent to a range of between 1 to 4 Mt contained LCE. The Group intends to continue to develop its three phase one projects in Arizona, whilst endeavouring to unlock value at its other prospective pegmatite and brine assets in Arizona, Nevada, and Pennsylvania. All of Bradda Head's licences are held on a 100% equity basis and are in close proximity to the required infrastructure. Bradda Head is quoted on the AIM of the London Stock Exchange with the ticker of BHL and on the TSX Venture Exchange with a ticker of BHLI.

