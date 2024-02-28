Prosolarbirds has designed a harmless device to prevent birds from perching on the panels and soiling them with excrement. It is a rotating device, without a motor, that is activated by a slight breeze, and whose movement prevents birds from landing. From pv magazine Spain Barcelona-based Prosolarbirds has developed a harmless device that prevents birds from perching on solar panels. "We have been manufacturers of anti-bird devices for more than ten years. We market them under different brands and already in sixteen countries, such as New Zealand, Australia, Canada, Norway and Switzerland," a ...

