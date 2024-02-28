AECI Limited - Declaration of Final Ordinary Cash Dividend No. 180

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 28

AECI LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

Registration number: 1924/002590/06

Tax reference number: 9000008608

Share code: AFE

ISIN: ZAE000000220

Bond company code: AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

(AECI or the Company)

DECLARATION OF FINAL ORDINARY CASH DIVIDEND NO. 180

Notice is hereby given that on Wednesday, 28 February 2024 the Directors of AECI declared a gross final cash dividend of 119 cents per share in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2023. The dividend is payable on Monday, 8 April 2024 to holders of ordinary shares recorded in the register of the Company at the close of business on the record date, being Friday, 5 April 2024.

The last day to trade "cum" dividend will be Tuesday, 2 April 2024 and shares will commence trading "ex" dividend as from the commencement of business on Wednesday, 3 April 2024.

A South African dividend withholding tax of 20% will be applicable to all shareholders who are not either exempt or entitled to a reduction of the withholding tax rate in terms of a relevant Double Taxation Agreement, resulting in a net dividend of 95.20 cents per share payable to those shareholders who are not eligible for exemption or reduction. Application forms for exemption or reduction may be obtained from the Transfer Secretaries and must be returned to them on or before Tuesday, 2 April 2024.

The issued share capital of the Company at the declaration date is 105,517,780 listed ordinary shares and 3 000 000 listed cumulative preference shares. The dividend has been declared from the income reserves of the Company.

Any change of address or dividend instruction must be received on or before Tuesday, 2 April 2024.

Share certificates may not be dematerialised or rematerialised between Wednesday, 3 April 2024 and Friday, 5 April 2024, both days inclusive.

By order of the Board

Cheryl Singh

Group Company Secretary

Woodmead, Sandton

28 February 2024

Transfer Secretaries

Computershare Investor Services (Pty) Ltd

Rosebank Towers

15 Biermann Avenue

Rosebank

2196

and

Computershare Investor Services PLC

P O Box 82

The Pavilions

Bridgwater Road

Bristol BS 99 7NH

England

Registered Office:

1st floor, AECI Place

24 The Woodlands

Woodlands Drive

Woodmead

Sandton

Sponsor: Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)