Stryker (NYSE:SYK), a global leader in medical technologies, today announced that the first shoulder arthroplasty surgeries using Blueprint Mixed Reality (MR) Guidance in Europe have been successfully completed by Professor Julien Berhouet, MD, PhD, CHRU Tours Hospital, France, and Dr. Lionel Neyton, MD, orthopaedic shoulder surgeon at Centre Orthopédique Santy and Hôpital Privé Jean Mermoz in Lyon, France.

"It's exciting to be one of the first two hospitals in Europe to use Stryker's Mixed Reality Guidance System," said Professor Berhouet. "I am also pleased to be leading a pilot study to investigate the safety and effectiveness of this new technology, alongside three other centres in France."

"The Blueprint Mixed Reality System allows me to tailor my shoulder joint replacement procedures to the unique needs and anatomy of my patients," Dr. Neyton added.

Designed in collaboration with a team of world-class surgeons, the Blueprint Mixed Reality Guidance System combines Stryker's innovative software with the Microsoft HoloLens 2 headset, allowing the surgeon to track the position and orientation of surgical instrumentation in the physical environment. Blueprint Mixed Reality Guidance System allows surgeons and their instruments to be 'guided' by 3D images and guidance widgets, which can be displayed on the patient and in the surgeon's line of sight without disrupting normal workflow. The MR Guidance system received a CE mark at the end of 2023 and the first surgeries globally were performed in the U.S. and Canada in December 2023.

"This latest tool builds upon a decade of Blueprint's presence in Europe, and we continue innovating to ensure the platform has the potential to further benefit surgeons and patients alike," said Markus Ochs, vice president and general manager of Stryker's European Trauma Extremities division.

About Stryker

Stryker is a global leader in medical technologies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in MedSurg, Neurotechnology, Orthopaedics and Spine that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. Alongside its customers around the world, Stryker impacts more than 150 million patients annually. More information is available at www.stryker.com.

Dr. Lionel Neyton and Professor Berhouet are paid consultants of Stryker Trauma and Extremities. The opinions expressed by Dr. Lionel Neyton and Professor Berhouet are those of Dr. Lionel Neyton and Professor Berhouet and not necessarily those of Stryker. Individual experiences may vary.

A surgeon must always rely on his or her own professional clinical judgment when deciding whether to use a particular product when treating a particular patient. Stryker does not dispense medical advice and recommends that surgeons be trained in the use of any product before using it in surgery.

The information presented is intended to demonstrate the breadth of Stryker's product offerings. A surgeon must always refer to the package insert, product label and/or instructions for use before using any of Stryker's products. Products may not be available in all markets because product availability is subject to the regulatory and/or medical practices in individual markets. Please contact your sales representative if you have questions about the availability of products in your area.

Stryker Corporation or its divisions or other corporate affiliated entities own, use or have applied for the following trademarks or service marks: Blueprint, Stryker. Microsoft and HoloLens are trademarks of the Microsoft group of companies. All other trademarks are trademarks of their respective owners or holders.

