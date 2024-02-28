Das Instrument 5PP GB00B4WFW713 LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.02.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.02.2024

The instrument 5PP GB00B4WFW713 LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 28.02.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 29.02.2024



Das Instrument I8X0 NO0013107490 IDEX BIOMETRICS NK 0,75 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.02.2024

The instrument I8X0 NO0013107490 IDEX BIOMETRICS NK 0,75 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 28.02.2024



Das Instrument SBIW LU2109786587 AIS-A.MSCI WESGUS UETFDRC ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.02.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.02.2024

The instrument SBIW LU2109786587 AIS-A.MSCI WESGUS UETFDRC ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 28.02.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 29.02.2024

