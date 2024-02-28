The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 28.02.2024Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 28.02.2024Aktien1 US20441B7047 Companhia Paranaense Energia Copel ADR2 SG1I55882803 Great Eastern Holdings Ltd.3 US55826T1025 Sphere Entertainment Co.4 SE0021309614 Autoliv Inc. SDR5 CA09228M1086 Blackbird Critical Metals Corp.6 US1509641049 Cenntro Inc.7 CA67090W3075 NV Gold Corporation8 CA7481301017 Quebec Pegmatite Holdings Corp.Anleihen1 US00287YDU01 AbbVie Inc.2 US00287YDW66 AbbVie Inc.3 US00287YDV83 AbbVie Inc.4 US337738BL17 Fiserv Inc.5 US00287YDX40 AbbVie Inc.6 XS2774944008 ABN AMRO Bank N.V.7 US404280ED71 HSBC Holdings PLC8 FR001400OF19 Pluxee9 IT0005584302 Italien, Republik10 US91282CKB62 United States of America11 US00287YDR71 AbbVie Inc.12 FR001400OFI2 Banque Fédérative du Crédit Mutuel S.A. [BFCM]13 US05565QDW50 BP Capital Markets PLC14 US11271LAL62 Brookfield Finance Inc.15 FR001400OF01 Pluxee16 US737679DH05 Potomac Electric Power Co.17 US737679DJ60 Potomac Electric Power Co.18 US98389BBB53 Xcel Energy Inc.19 US00287YDS54 AbbVie Inc.20 US00287YDT38 AbbVie Inc.