Bountiful, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2024) - OneMeta (OTC Pink: ONEI), OneMeta's proprietary technology uses AI and allows the spoken and written word to be translated and transcribe in less than one second in over 150 languages., is pleased to announce it will be presenting at the Centurion One 7th Annual Growth Conference, which will be taking place for the first time at the award winning Four Seasons Hotel on Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Toronto, Ontario.

Saul Leal, CEO and Co-founder, is scheduled to present on Thursday, March 7th at 9 am EDT. Saul will also be fielding investor questions during the conference and participating on a panel discussion at 10:20 am EDT. Saul Leal will discuss the Microsoft partnership and will demonstrate his presentation being translated into multiple languages simultaneously and will show the new phone to phone voice translation technology without the use of an App or the Internet

Centurion One 7th Annual Growth Conference will feature public and private companies across various industries that will be given the opportunity to present to some of the most prominent venture capital, family office, private equity firms, high net worth individuals and institutional investors in the growth space attending from Canada, the United States, and abroad. For registration details, please visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/centurion-one-capital-7th-annual-growth-conference.

Conference Details:

Event: Centurion One 7th Annual Growth Conference

Format: Presentations, Q&A and Panel Discussions

Date: Thursday, March 7, 2024

Time: 7:30 AM EDT - 5:00 PM EDT

Venue: Four Seasons Hotel

About Centurion One Capital

Centurion One Capital ("Centurion One") is the premier independent investment banking firm dedicated to fueling the growth and success of growth companies in North America. With an unwavering commitment to delivering comprehensive financial solutions and strategic guidance, Centurion One is a trusted strategic partner and catalyst to propel issuers to unlock their full potential. Our team comprises seasoned professionals who combine extensive financial expertise with deep knowledge of various sectors. We take a proactive and results-driven approach, working closely with our clients to develop tailored strategies and execute transactions that maximize value and drive long-term success.

Centurion One - Empowering Growth. Driving Innovation. Partnering for Success.

About OneMeta

OneMeta is a stack of cutting edge artificial intelligence technologies that solve everyday language communication problems. OneMeta recently launched its first product-Verbum. OneMeta has entered into a partnership with Microsoft which allows OneMeta's translation and transcription products to be used on Microsoft Teams Enterprise and sold by Microsoft to their Teams Enterprise clients.

Learn more about OneMeta at www.onemeta.ai.

