Terje Pilskog, the CEO of Norwegian developer Scatec, recently spoke to pv magazine about the company's PV projects in South Africa, Botswana and Egypt. He said financing remains a critical hurdle to deploy solar across the continent. Norway-based Scatec reached financial close on the first 60 MW portion of Botswana's 120 MW Mmadinare Solar complex last year. The total capital expenditure for the full 120 MW project is $104 million. Financing for the first 60 MW will be provided by Rand Merchant Bank in Botswana and the World Bank's International Finance Corp. According to Pilskog, the construction ...

