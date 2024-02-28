Eseye, a global IoT connectivity solutions provider, is leveraging Thales connectivity management expertise to enhance IoT devices with an automatic, seamless, optimal local network connection when first powered up.

Thales Adaptive Connect (TAC) is a flexible cloud-based solution that eliminates the need for Eseye to configure a large number of IoT devices before deployment in the field. TAC is the first market-ready solution to provide such level of scalability and resilience.

Implementing the Thales solution with Eseye's Infinity platform provides eSIM-based devices with out-of-the-box connectivity, streamlined operations across manufacturing and logistics, while complying with security standards.

Eseye, a global IoT connectivity solutions provider, has selected Thales to accelerate and simplify worldwide IoT deployment with a seamless connectivity solution. Thales pioneering solution enables Eseye to automatically connect IoT devices with the most appropriate profile the first time they are powered up and in-life. Thales Adaptive Connect (TAC) based on eSIM (embedded SIM) technology that drastically simplifies the management of IoT devices lifecycle. It is the first market-ready solution that eliminates the need to configure mobile subscriptions in the factory, or for technicians to visit them in the field.

Eseye provides IoT cellular connectivity services worldwide, and TAC brings connectivity management of IoT devices remotely to make it far easier for its customers to roll-out and support major projects in areas such as: smart utilities, supply chains, logistics, and automotive. Indeed, any kind of IoT device can be deployed and connected in any region or country without being configured beforehand.

TAC is remotely managing the eSIM automatic configuration to provide the best local connectivity from its first usage and throughout its lifespan on the field. With Thales, Eseye can ensure they all connect to the preferred mobile network whenever it is needed. For example, deployed IoT devices can be switched to another mobile network remotely, over-the-air, at any time. The Thales solution fully complies with GSMA eSIM IoT standard SGP.32, ensuring security, reliability, and future proof capability for massive IoT use cases.

Thanks to the Thales connectivity offer for eSIM-based devices, Eseye will be able to operate and manage flexible, end-to-end connectivity from the factory to the field, and throughout the device lifecycle. Which means the entire operation, including manufacturing, logistics, and connectivity, is streamlined and simplified.

"Eseye are delighted to be partnering with Thales to take forward this leading-edge, innovative new IoT solution. Combining SGP.32 and SGP.41 support will ensure future IoT device deployments can deliver optimum efficiency and value to our customers. Not only do Enterprise customers get a completely future proofed eSIM platform, but it also enables maximum choice of either personalising devices for local mobile networks ahead of deployment or using TAC to do this for them in the field" said Adam Hayes, Chief Operating Officer at Eseye.

"Eseye is a dynamic partner with whom we have also worked on a Proof of Concept for customers interested in in-factory provisioning (IFPP) for their devices. This enables profiles to be securely provisioned during the device manufacturing process. For example, a blood sugar monitor device that has been configured at the factory will have a substantially longer battery life since there is no need for an in-field local profile download. This solution, which meets the latest market specifications (SGP.41), retains all of the benefits of an automatic and cost-effective connection to the preferred local network," said Guillaume Lafaix, VP of Connectivity Solutions and Embedded Products at Thales.

