Huawei Consumer Business Group: MWC 2024: HUAWEI Mobile Services signs MOU with AVOW and Turismo Andalucía to strengthen bonds

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, 26thFebruary 2024, HUAWEI Mobile Services (HMS) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Council of Tourism, Culture, and Sports of the Andalusian Government (Turismo Andalucía) and AVOW, to advance mutual goals and capture business opportunities.

Ning Shenglan, President of Huawei Consumer Cloud Service Global Ecosystem Development & Sales Dept, and Shan Xuefeng, Managing Director of Huawei Consumer Cloud Service Europe Ecosystem Development & Sales Dept, represented Huawei at the signing ceremony.

They were joined by Adrian Gomez, CIO-Chief Innovation Officer with the Council of Tourism, Culture, and Sports of the Andalusian Government (Turismo Andalucía), Robert Wildner, CEO-Chief Executive Officer with AVOW, a leading app growth marketing agency, and other executives from both organisations.

The MOU aims to boost long-term cooperation between HUAWEI Mobile Services and Turismo Andalucía in promoting Andalucía as the leading European destination for Chinese travellers through strategic collaboration, including co-marketing activities.

Turismo Andalucía will contribute through direct campaigns, events, and partnerships with third-party entities. Meanwhile, Petal Ads will provide resources including the Petal Ads platform, broader marketing cooperation, technology support in China and Europe, and tailored project solutions.

"Teaming up with a robust mobile advertising platform is key for us to understand Chinese customers better and strategically engage with them," said Adrian Gomez, CIO-Chief Innovation Officer with Turismo Andalucía.

The MOU solidifies the commitment between HUAWEI Mobile Services and AVOW. Their alliance will leverage platforms such as the Petal Ads platform and other channels within the Huawei ecosystem across available territories.

Robert Wildner, CEO-Chief Executive Officer with AVOW, said, "This ceremony shows our commitment to Huawei in pursuit of countless opportunities for innovation and growth. Looking ahead, we are energized by the prospect of developing cutting-edge co-marketing strategies that will drive our collaboration to new heights in the years to come."

"Our strengthened bonds with both organisations symbolise the merging of our unique expertise, laying the groundwork for initiatives that will shape the future," shared Ning Shenglan, President of Consumer Cloud Service Global Ecosystem Development and Sales Department.

Huawei strives to develop a fair and open ecosystem, collaborating with top app development companies to develop the best and most innovative apps to consumers worldwide. With over 50 thousand games and a user base of over 230 million gamers, AppGallery will continue releasing high-quality apps that deliver new experiences to users globally, living up to its title as the best alternative app store.

MWC Barcelona 2024 runs from 26th February to 29th February. Returning to MWC 2024, HUAWEI Mobile Services showcases its innovative solutions and products for developers and partners, alongside the latest hardware offerings. Concurrently, Huawei seeks to empower consumers with boundless choices for a seamless, all-scenario experience. On-site presentations emphasise how HMS helps partners in future-proofing growth, reaching a global audience, maximising monetisation, and expanding into the Chinese market - reaffirming its dedication to building a futureproof ecosystem.

Huawei also partners with over 18 automobile car makers to develop world-leading in-car services as part of the HMS Ecosystem. First showcased globally in MWC 2024, the partnership connects the HMS Ecosystem, apps and services, to create a smart in-car experience and navigation system.

About HUAWEI Mobile Services

HUAWEI Mobile Services is part of Huawei Consumer Business Group which aims to provide a complete mobile experience to users globally. Services include Mobile Cloud, AppGallery, Video, Themes, Screen Magazine and more. As of June 2023, HUAWEI Mobile Services covers 580 million users in over 170 countries and regions, enabling smart living for every Huawei device user.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2348560/HUAWEI_Mobile_Services_booth_at_MWC.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2348588/MOU_Turismo_Andalucia.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2348586/MOU_AVOW.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mwc-2024-huawei-mobile-services-signs-mou-with-avow-and-turismo-andalucia-to-strengthen-bonds-302072683.html