NayaOne Secures $4.7M to Disrupt Financial Services with Game-Changing Sandbox Platform

LONDON, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant move for fintech, NayaOne announces a $4.7 million funding round led by EJF Capital, with Valley Ventures, the corporate venture capital arm of Valley Bank and Carthona Capital also on board. This investment is a testament to NayaOne's growth and potential to transform financial services with its innovative sandbox-as-a-service platform.

NayaOne's proven platform enables a radical reduction in technology adoption cycles within the finance sector. Financial institutions can now swiftly navigate the fintech landscape, fostering partnerships that were once hindered by traditional, slow-moving processes. This is particularly relevant today, as a mere 5% of banks choose to develop tech in-house, highlighting the growing reliance on external fintech innovations for strategic advancements.

The timing of NayaOne's platform aligns perfectly with the industry's urgent shift towards digital transformation, offering flexibility and speed for revenue growth, customer retention, or crisis recovery.

Karan Jain, CEO of NayaOne, emphasises the significance of this funding round, it's a nod to the opportunity and magnitude of the challenge we're tackling in financial services. "It's about more than just growth; it's about setting the pace in a sector that's fundamentally rethinking how it evolves"

Echoing Jain's sentiment, EJF Ventures' Michael Cherepnin points to the strategic inflection point: "We're still in the early stage of a tech revolution in banking and capital markets, and NayaOne stands out as the critical infrastructure enabling the next big leap forward."

Valley Ventures' Managing Partner, Neal Kapur sheds light on the tangible edge NayaOne provides: "Our collaboration has dramatically streamlined how we vet fintech vendors, positioning us well ahead in the Digital Transformation and AI race."

Dean Dorrell of Carthona Capital, reflecting on their early bet with this being their second round with NayaOne, adds, "Watching NayaOne's journey from an early-stage hopeful to a fintech trailblazer has been nothing short of inspiring. This round is a launchpad for what's next."

With its latest funding, NayaOne is poised to redefine finance services. As everything moves to being digital first, NayaOne's technology enables FIs to achieve their strategic outcomes by successfully navigating through the chaos and complexity of vendor technology.

About NayaOne

NayaOne's mission is to help organisations navigate the complex financial technology ecosystem. Our Sandbox as a Service platform and marketplace of vetted Fintechs accelerates the adoption of emerging technologies and streamlines vendor collaboration. We help institutions to foster strategic partnerships and deliver exceptional customer experiences - delivering on our commitment to make technology more accessible and create a more innovative and inclusive financial ecosystem. To learn more please visit https://nayaone.com.

About EJF Capital

EJF Capital LLC is a global alternative asset management firm headquartered outside of Washington, D.C. with offices in London, England and Shanghai, China. As of December 31, 2023, EJF manages approximately $6.0 billion1 across a diverse group of alternative asset strategies. The firm was founded in 2005 by Manny Friedman and Neal Wilson. To learn more, please visit http://ejfcap.com/ and please read additional Risks and Limitations located here. 1 Firm AUM includes $3.0 billion in CDO assets through affiliates and $165.3 million of uncalled capital.

About Valley Ventures

Valley Ventures, the corporate venture capital arm of Valley National Bank, invests in and partners with companies that represent the future of finance. Valley National Bank is a regional bank with nearly $62 billion in assets. Valley operates many convenient branch locations and commercial banking offices across New Jersey, New York, Florida, Alabama, California, and Illinois, and is committed to providing the most convenient service, the latest innovations and an experienced and knowledgeable team dedicated to meeting customer needs.

About Carthona Capital

Carthona Capital is a venture capital firm based in Sydney, Australia. Carthona Capital invests in early and growth stage companies across a range of sectors, with a focus on fintech, healthtech, and deeptech. Carthona Capital has a global perspective and a hands-on approach, providing strategic guidance and operational support to its portfolio companies. Carthona Capital has backed some of the most successful and innovative fintech companies in Australia and beyond, such as Afterpay, Athena, and Nura.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2349483/NayaOne_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nayaone-secures-4-7m-to-disrupt-financial-services-with-game-changing-sandbox-platform-302073443.html