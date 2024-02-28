Troy Minerals Inc.: Troy Minerals Strengthens Technical Expertise on Its Strategic Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2024 / Troy Minerals Inc. ("Troy" or the "Company") (CSE:TROY)(OTCQB:TROYF)(FSE:VJ3) is pleased to announce that it has expanded its strategic advisory board which was formed late last year to advise and consult with the Company's board of directors and its senior management to help advance the Company's projects and build shareholder value.

The Company has appointed Mr. Amandip Singh, a geologist and mining professional with over 15 years of progressively senior experience in the mining industry, finance, and academia. Mr. Singh has worked with some of the most successful mining teams in the world, including the Frank Giustra backed, West Red Lake Gold as well as Magna Gold Corp, a Mexico based gold producer, where he served as the Vice President of Corporate development and was part of the management team that saw the Saddle North Cu-Au porphyry project advance from discovery to eventual acquisition by Newmont Mining in a transaction valued at USD $311 Million.

As a finance professional, Mr. Singh was a sell-side mining analyst at a boutique mining focused brokerage, his coverage ranged from developers to senior producers. He has also worked as an exploration geologist, most notably with Noront Resources (Acquired by Wyloo Metals) and was part of the team responsible for completing the initial bankable feasibility study on the Eagles Nest Ni-Cu-PGE deposit in Northern Ontario. Mr. Singh holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology from the University of Toronto.

"We are excited to expand our technical depth with the addition of Amandip to our team," said Rana Vig, President and CEO of Troy Minerals. "His knowledge and vast contacts will benefit the Company immensely as we continue to expand our investor base while at the same time advancing the Company's projects," he added."

To further advance its advisory board "brain trust", the Company is in discussions with several other highly qualified and distinguished candidates with proven track records and expects to make those announcements in the coming weeks.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Rana Vig | President and Director Telephone: 604-218-4766

Email: rana@ranavig.com

About Troy Minerals Inc.

Troy Minerals is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The Company currently holds interest in four assets:

The Lake Owen project (formerly SW2) is a highly perspective Vanadium, Titanium and Iron ore rich project that consists of 91 mineral claims located approximately 50km southwest of Laramie, Wyoming USA. The property is a one billion tonne plus target in a Proterozoic Layered Mafic Intrusive host with strong magnetite-rich cumulates and accompanying V/Ti and Pt/Pd/Au/Rh-bearing sulfide horizons.

The Lac Jacques project is a drive to project with close infrastructure located approximately 250km north of Montreal Quebec, Canada and is comprised of 17 claims totaling 994 ha. The Property hosts high grade REE mineralization at the surface in a structurally controlled and steeply dipping carbonatite dike up to 25 meters thick with multi-kilometer potential.

The Green Gold project, in which the Company has the right to acquire 100% interest, is comprised of fourteen (14) mineral claims with an aggregate area of 11,238 hectares, is located in central British Columbia in the Cariboo Mining Division, approximately 34 kilometers (km) southwest of the city of Prince George.

The Ticktock project, a 1,065-hectare property located within the prolific Golden Triangle region of British Columbia, Canada, lies 23km northwest of the historic Eskay Creek Mine and sits between the Enduro Metals Newmont Lake property and the Aben Resources Forrest-Kerr property.

