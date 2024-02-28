TrinaTracker, a division of China's Trina Solar, says its new Vanguard 1P tracker system has a maximum length of 140 meters and can be equipped with N-type modules. TrinaTracker has developed an upgraded version of its Vanguard 1P Smart Tracking Solution. The new product has a maximum tracker length of 140 meters and can be equipped with more than 700 W of N-type modules. "The improved model boasts a cutting-edge multi-motor system equipped with a slewing drive and a bi-damper system," the company said in a statement. "Its innovative design facilitates the construction of longer trackers while ...

