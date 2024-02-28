Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Xbrane Biopharma AB ges observationsstatus / Xbrane Biopharma AB receives observation status (20/24)

Den 26 februari 2024 offentliggjorde Xbrane Biopharma AB ("Bolaget") dess bokslutskommuniké för 2023 med information om Bolagets finansiella ställning. Den 27 februari 2024 offentliggjorde Bolaget ett pressmeddelande med information om att Bolaget hade publicerat ett prospekt i samband med en företrädesemission. Av prospektet framgick bland annat att det befintliga rörelsekapitalet vid tidpunkten för prospektet beräknades täcka Bolagets rörelsekapitalbehov fram till mars 2024. Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittents finansiella instrument ges observationsstatus om det råder osäkerhet kring emittentens finansiella ställning. Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att aktierna i Xbrane Biopharma AB (XBRANE, ISIN-kod SE0007789409, orderboks-ID 118813) ska ges observationsstatus. On February 26, 2024, Xbrane Biopharma AB (the "Company") disclosed its annual financial statement release for 2023 with information on the Company's financial situation. On February 27, 2024, the Company issued a press release with information that the Company had published a prospectus in connection with a rights issue. The prospectus included information, inter alia, that the working capital in the Company at the time of publication of the prospectus was expected to cover the Company's needs for working capital through March 2024. The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer's financial instruments may be given observation status if there is uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Xbrane Biopharma AB (XBRANE, ISIN-code SE0007789409, order book ID 118813) shall be given observation status. För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement & Investigations på telefon 08-405 70 50. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB