The German research institute is investigating the use of commercially available vacuum-based evaporation equipment to manufacture perovskite thin films and contacts layers in the fabrication of perovskite-silicon tandem cells. Researchers at Germany's Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (Fraunhofer ISE) are currently investigating vacuum deposition to fabricate perovskite thin films and contact layers for perovskite-silicon tandem solar cells. Up until now, the highest efficiency tandem cells, measuring 1 cm² or even smaller, are typically made with a wet chemical spin coating tool. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...