Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 28.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Feuerwerk fürs Depot: Rohstoff-Geheimtipp! Startet JETZT der Kursturbo?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 940602 | ISIN: NL0000009538 | Ticker-Symbol: PHI1
Tradegate
28.02.24
10:20 Uhr
18,740 Euro
+0,110
+0,59 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,74418,74610:21
18,74218,74610:21
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.02.2024 | 10:10
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Royal Philips: Philips extends leadership in virtually helium-free MRI with more than 1,000 systems installed, expanding patient access worldwide

February 28, 2024

At ECR2024, company also debuting Europe's first mobile virtually helium-free MRI system

Amsterdam, the Netherlands and Vienna, Austria -Royal PhilipsPhilips is partnering with its customers to improve productivity and access to more sustainable healthcare.

Philips BlueSeal magnet is the industry's first 1.5T fully sealed magnet and requires only 0.5% of the helium of a conventional Philips MR system. By dramatically easing installation requirements and addressing helium scarcity, the Philips BlueSeal 1.5T magnetis helping more patients in diverse locations benefit from a technology that plays an essential role in diagnosing many of the world's most prevalent diseases.

Philips BlueSeal technology is expanding the reach of MRI to places where it was previously too difficult to install and maintain, including remote and isolated locations, and those prone to tropical storms, earthquakes, and other geographical obstacles. With a magnet that's 900kg lighter than a traditional system [2] and doesn't require a quench pipe - required for traditional MR systems to safely expel their large volume of helium out of a building quickly in case of an emergency - Philips MR systems equipped with BlueSeal magnets can be installed in places that were previously unthinkable.

"We wanted to set up the MRI in the basement of a building in the middle of the city center to provide better access to care for our patients. Not having a quench pipe to expel helium out of the building in the event of an emergency was very important to us due to the location of the MRI system," said Hiroyuki SUGAYA, M.D., President, Tokyo Sports & Orthopedic Clinic, Tokyo, Japan. "We also needed an MRI system that would be a good financial investment, significantly reducing construction costs and reducing the need to refill helium."

First installed in 2018, Philips' BlueSeal magnet is a proven and reliable technology that is rapidly reshaping patient access to MRI worldwide. Patients on remote island areas in Indonesia and Thailand, as well those in areas at risk of earthquakes and volcanoes in Iceland and Japan, are already benefiting from the technology.

Philips is now bringing its innovation in virtually helium-free MRI to a mobile truck, with the first BlueSeal MR mobile unit[3] developed in Europe for Denmark-based Agito Medical Imagingmaking its debut at ECR2024. MR systems equipped with Philips' BlueSeal magnet technology have saved more than 1.9 million liters of helium since 2018 [4].

"The rapid global adoption of our virtually helium-free MR technology is a strong example of how we are improving the lives of patients, expanding access to cutting-edge imaging technology," said Ruud Zwerink, Business Leader of MR at Philips. "With over 1,000 systems installed globally, our proven technology is bringing MRI closer to patients wherever it's needed, as well as providing an answer to growing concerns of helium supply chain disruptions."

[1] Systems contain 7 liters of helium, fully sealed, no helium can leave the system.
[2] Compared to Philips earlier (non-BlueSeal) Ingenia 1.5T ZBO magnet.
[3] BlueSeal mobile 1.5T is considered a work in progress and is not CE marked and not available for sale.
[4] The amount of liquid helium saved is calculated compared to a classic magnet with 1,500 liters of helium.

For further information, please contact:

Kathy O'Reilly
Philips Global External Relations
Tel.: +1 978-221-8919
E-mail: kathy.oreilly@philips.com

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips.

Attachments

  • The Philips BlueSeal MR mobile truck interior (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/bb89bcad-1691-4657-86a9-1e3de4190de2)
  • Interior view of Philips BlueSeal MR mobile truck (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3cb85e2a-4e22-42c5-94a3-e3f89bd06203)
  • The Philips BlueSeal MR mobile truck in transit (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b65abeff-7939-4e90-9810-fa2827d45997)

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.