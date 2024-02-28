Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has agreed to acquire Mindcurv, a cloud-native digital experience and data analytics company specializing in composable software, digital engineering and commerce services for more than 200 clients worldwide. With this acquisition, Accenture Song-the world's largest tech-powered creative group-further expands its commerce services for clients globally. The terms of the acquisition from private equity investment firms Genui and Primepulse were not disclosed.

Founded in 2011, Mindcurv is one of the leading German companies providing end-to-end digital experience services solving complex challenges in the core business of leading European clients across several industries, including manufacturing, retail, consumer good, life sciences and chemicals. As a certified member of the MACH Alliance, Mindcurv helps businesses design and implement innovative scalable digital experience platforms, with operations in several countries enabling it to deliver tech-enabled innovation with an integrative approach.

The ecommerce market is expected to exceed $8 trillion worldwide by 2027. Currently, 94% of consumers1 make purchases through digital commerce channels. However, only 20% of companies are realizing both revenue growth and profitability. By combining Accenture Song and Mindcurv's expertise in composability skills, data, and AI capabilities, clients can accelerate their commerce operations and bridge the profitability gap. These capabilities enable personalization at scale, foster customer loyalty, and drive sales.

"With the acquisition of Mindcurv, Accenture Song continues to fortify its global offerings, blending creative thinking, technology and industry expertise," said Max Morielli, president for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, for Accenture Song. "This strategic move will enhance our ability to provide innovative, tailor-made cloud solutions, empowering clients with an unparalleled end-to-end digital experience in commerce transformation. Together, with Accenture's broader suite of services, our investment in AI and our ecosystem partners, we are increasing our ability to meet client's customers' needs."

Roland Mayr, market unit lead of Accenture Song in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, added: "The integration of Mindcurv into Accenture Song will signify an important step forward in our commitment to delivering comprehensive digital solutions. Mindcurv's proficiency in scalable digital platforms and cloud innovation complements Accenture Song's vision for pushing the boundaries of commerce transformation. Together, we're poised to redefine the digital landscape for businesses worldwide."

Amjad Liaquat and Nazareno Avila, the co-founders of Mindcurv, explained: "Joining Accenture Song marks a pivotal moment for Mindcurv. Our strengths combined offer formidable end-to-end digital commerce services, combining innovation, creativity and global reach delivered through an integrative and balanced approach with the support of teams across the countries we operate in. We're excited to lead the evolving digital landscape together."

Headquartered in Essen, Germany, Mindcurv and its team of over 700 experts based across 13 different locations including the Netherlands, Spain and India, are set to join Accenture Song's commerce practice. Mindcurv is the latest in a series of acquisitions that Accenture Song has made to enhance customer offerings for clients, including Work Co, Rabbit's Tale, ConcentricLife, Fiftyfive5 and The Stable.

