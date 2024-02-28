OCSiAl, the global leader in the industrial synthesis of graphene nanotubes, announces the appointment of Peter Cuneo as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

As President and CEO of Marvel Entertainment, Mr. Cuneo orchestrated the legendary turnaround of a just-out-of-bankruptcy, struggling superhero franchise to an entertainment industry powerhouse, with the stock price rising from a low of $0.96 to $54 per share paid by Disney in 2009. Mr. Cuneo's distinguished career also includes such roles as President and CEO of Remington Products, President of Black Decker's Security Hardware Group, and President of Bristol Myers Squibb pharmaceuticals group in Canada.

Mr. Cuneo brings to OCSiAl his wealth of strategic leadership experience and a proven track record of investment in many industries. Mr. Cuneo said, "I am thrilled to be joining OCSiAl which has the potential to become a world leader in nanotechnology."

Konstantin Notman, CEO of OCSiAl, commented, "I am delighted to welcome Peter to the Board. His depth of experience and strategic leadership are exactly what OCSiAl needs as it looks forward to the next steps in its rise from a unicorn tech company to a global player."

OCSiAl is dedicated to enhancing select properties of all base materials used by the global industry. The company develops universal nanotube solutions that allow its customers to add nanotubes to materials as part of standard manufacturing processes. Collaborating with customers and partners, OCSiAl creates new generations of nano-augmented materials and end products that have previously unattainable properties. These groundbreaking products set new market standards and will play a crucial role in accelerating the transition to a carbon-neutral future.

About OCSiAl

Headquartered in Luxembourg, OCSiAl is the world's leading manufacturer of graphene nanotubes, also known as single wall carbon nanotubes. OCSiAl produces high-purity graphene nanotubes at industrial scale under the TUBALL brand name. Graphene nanotubes have potential applications across up to 50% of global materials markets. OCSiAl has developed and is marketing globally a wide range of nanotube products for electrochemical power sources and various polymers, and creates fundamentally new products based on them. The company's sales force and distributor network cover more than 50 countries around the world.

