Fashion Farm Foundation Led Seven Hong Kong brands to Paris Fashion Week

PARIS, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fashion Farm Foundation transformed day two of the Paris Fashion Week into a day specially for Hong Kong fashion design. FFF and seven fashion labels namely DEMO, KINYAN LAM, PABEPABE, REVERIE BY CAROLINE HÚ, SELFFAB., VANN and YEUNG CHIN opened the curtain of the HKFG AW24 Presentation and Showcase which is under the sponsorship of Create Hong Kong of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. It allowed Hong Kong fashion designers showing their collections in person to guests including fashion media, insiders, buyers, fashionistas and influencers around the globe.

PABEPABE and VANN had their solo presentations to demonstrate their latest collections. PABEPABE are delving further into their artistic and cultural aesthetic as they explore the story of "The Boy Who Cried Wolf". VANN's AW24 series aims to address the issue of unrealistic beauty standards perpetuated by AI and social media by promoting a more inclusive and realistic representation of beauty.

REVERIE BY CAROLINE HÚ's AW24 series aims to portray the relationship between individuals and space, capturing the emergence of new perspectives and visual aesthetics that arise from distance. Without the confines of a specific theme or inspiration, DEMO's extraordinary collection effortlessly transcends the limitations imposed by gender, capturing the allure of both women and men. As the winter night casts its enchanting glow, their "Fireside Tales" collection from KINYAN LAM brings to life the beauty of diverse cultures and craftsmanship. Inspired by heritage jerseys, SELFFAB. AW24 collection transforms, paying homage to the past while championing sustainability. Each piece not only encourages an ever-evolving ensemble but signifies a commitment to an enduring style. YEUNG CHIN leveraged traditional craftsmanship "wool felt" and the meaning behind it to create the AW24 collection which has taken new meaning - co-construction, co-creation, complementary advantages and resource sharing.

VIPs and fashion lovers from all over the world including Stefano Martinetto (Co-founder & CEO of Tomorrow London Limited), Sophie Brocart (CEO of Patou), Manuela Brini (Director of Creative Talent Acquisition & Development at LVMH Fashion Group), Edda Gudmundsdottir (Stylist of Bjork), Fredrick Li (Managing Director of D-mop), Federico Tan (Founder of Advisory Council), Cherry Mui (Regional Fashion Director of Talter Asia), Daniel Cheung (Fashion Director of Madame Figaro Hong Kong) and Lily Templeton (Watches, Jewerly and Fashion Editor of WWD).

Name: Cony Mok

Email: cony.mok@fashionfarmfoundation.org

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2349644/HKFG_AW24.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fashion-farm-foundation-led-seven-hong-kong-brands-to-paris-fashion-week-302073932.html