MWC 2024 | Huawei and The Tolly Group Release Test Report for L4 Data Center Autonomous Driving Network Solution

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Huawei IP Club Carnival held during MWC Barcelona 2024, Huawei and The Tolly Group unveiled the test report for the Level 4 (L4) data center autonomous driving network solution. The report reveals that Huawei's solution received an impressive overall score of 4.02 (out of 5.0), and is the only solution in the industry evaluated by Tolly to implement L4 data center autonomous driving.

According to Tolly's evaluations based on the data center network autonomous driving index system, Huawei CloudFabric solution demonstrates exceptional performance in deployment efficiency and accuracy, usability, maintainability, reliability, and network performance optimization.

Arthur Wang, President of the Data Center Network Domain at Huawei Data Communication Product Line, attributes the evolution of Huawei's data center autonomous driving network solution from L3.5 to L4 to the company's profound understanding of customer pain points and service scenarios across industries such as finance, government, and manufacturing, as well as its joint innovation projects with leading customers. He underscores Huawei's steadfast commitment to collaborating with customers and industry partners to advance data center networks into the era of highly autonomous driving.

Kevin Tolly, Founder and CEO of The Tolly Group, has praised Huawei's super-connectivity CloudFabric 3.0 solution for introducing the network digital map functionality into data center networks. This innovation offers significant benefits in terms of unified orchestration, simulation, and verification, as well as integrated application and network O&M for multi-cloud heterogeneous networks. Additionally, it extends intelligent O&M capabilities from general-purpose computing networks to multi-architecture computing networks that include both intelligent and general-purpose computing.

The test report not only underscores Huawei's innovation and leadership in the data center autonomous driving network field, but also provides a clear development trajectory for enterprises embarking on intelligent digital transformation. Looking ahead, Huawei will continue to collaborate with industry partners to promote the widespread adoption of L4 data center autonomous driving network technologies. This concerted effort aims to accelerate data center networks towards the autonomous driving era, characterized by agile business operations, unparalleled user experience, and streamlined O&M efficiency.

