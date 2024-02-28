The mood on the German real estate market continues to be gloomy. But there are also providers who are benefiting from the crisis. CR Energy specializes in the cost-effective construction of energy self-sufficient residential properties. The company is therefore benefiting from the factors that are currently making buying a home unaffordable for many.

The dream of owning a home is over for many!

The desire for home ownership remains high: according to a study conducted by Sparda Bank in 2023, around 74% of Germans would like to own their own property. However, the actual ownership rate is well below 50%, one of the lowest levels in Europe, and is unlikely to rise any time soon. This is because a number of dreams of owning a home have been dashed in recent years. Rising interest rates and rising material costs have put paid to many plans to build or buy. Nothing will change here all too quickly: This is because higher interest rates and construction costs have been compounded by a mix of persistently high purchase prices, which have made it impossible for many to finance their own home. Many real estate stocks have crashed in the wake of these market changes. Those operating in the commercial real estate sector have been hit particularly hard. But the situation is also difficult for residential shares. Many investors have turned their backs. This offers opportunities.

CR Energy: Profiting from high interest rates and energy prices

However, there are also successful companies in this market environment. These include CR Energy (€ 24.70 | ISIN: DE000A2GS625), which has positioned itself as an investment company and invests in the residential market via subsidiaries. The crisis in residential construction appears to be a great opportunity for the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...