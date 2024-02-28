The Indonesian government has ended net metering for rooftop solar installations. The Jakarta-based Institute for Essential Services Reform says this could make it harder for the country to meet its solar deployment targets, as PV installations will become more expensive for households and small businesses. Indonesia's Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (MEMR) has enacted MEMR Regulation No. 2/2024, which abolishes net metering for rooftop PV installations. The country first introduced net metering in November 2018. It allowed solar project owners to export excess electricity to the grid, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...