Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 28.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Feuerwerk fürs Depot: Rohstoff-Geheimtipp! Startet JETZT der Kursturbo?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M4XH | ISIN: CNE1000002K5 | Ticker-Symbol: CIAH
Tradegate
26.02.24
08:02 Uhr
0,248 Euro
+0,012
+5,08 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORP LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2220,24612:25
0,2220,24412:26
PR Newswire
28.02.2024 | 12:00
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

World's First C919 jet owned by China Eastern Airlines completes first overseas debut

SHANGHAI, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's first C919 aircraft, with the registration number B-919A and owned by China Eastern Airlines, wrapped up its first international debut at the Singapore Airshow on Feb. 26. It returned to Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport from Singapore Changi Airport after flying five hours.

World's First C919 jet owned by China Eastern Airlines completes first overseas debut

During the 6-day Singapore Airshow, China Eastern Airline's C919 was mainly displayed statically. Visitors included professional audiences, aviation enthusiasts, as well as leaders and senior professionals from aircraft manufacturers, aviation service providers, and companies engaged in the aviation industrial chain.

Many guests showed great interest in inquiring about the details inside the cabin. Some "fans" of the aircraft even came to see it several times. The areas under the wings, near the landing gears, and in front of the nose were popular photo spots for visitors.

The aircraft flew from Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport to Singapore at 1:49 on Feb. 17, and joined the airshow together with C919 and ARJ21 aircraft from the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China and other parties.

It marked the first time for the aircraft to fly overseas and make its overseas airshow debut. The C919 aircraft was also acclaimed as "one of the most anticipated products" at the Singapore Airshow this time.

World's First C919 jet owned by China Eastern Airlines completes first overseas debut

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2349891/1_C919.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2349892/2_C919.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/worlds-first-c919-jet-owned-by-china-eastern-airlines-completes-first-overseas-debut-302074025.html

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.