Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2024) - NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") today announced that it is enhancing its industry-leading Sports Insights content throughout 2024 with new features, design, stats and a smoother user experience.

NorthStar's Sports Insights product is a key differentiating feature that supports the Company's position as a premium brand and industry leader at the intersection of betting and sports media. The content includes analysis of upcoming events, betting strategies and helpful tips. Since Sports Insights is integrated directly within NorthStar's sportsbook, users can wager directly from the content without leaving the betting environment.

"In a crowded online gaming marketplace, we believe NorthStar is unique in offering this depth of betting content and insights seamlessly integrated into its betting app," said Michael Moskowitz, Chair and CEO of NorthStar. "Over the next several months, we will be rolling out groundbreaking upgrades to give our players more of what they want and how they wish to receive it. We expect Sports Insights 2.0 to further cement NorthStar Bets as a premium and innovative online betting brand."

Sports Insights have been an integral part of the NorthStar Bets offering since its launch in 2022. From the outset, NorthStar has provided bettors with premium, easy-to-access statistics, analysis and pick recommendations on the players, teams and events that matter most to Ontarians, differentiating the brand, creating loyalty and producing higher levels of engagement. Results to-date have validated this approach, with Sports Insights readers proving to generate more value and higher deposits than other players.

New features and upgrades expected to launch throughout 2024 include:

A redesign of the Sports Insights home page, including a live scoreboard ticker, live odds, 'trending topics,' hero carousel and greater promotion of on-site offers/ promotions

Deeper integration between the Sportsbook and Sports Insights to provide easier access to betting picks, trends and stats

More dynamic "always on" content, including live odds widgets, live box scores, scoreboards and Twitter/X feeds

Enhanced statistics focusing on 'stats that matter' to sports bettors including game logs and individual player stats

More casino and novelty markets content including announcements, offers and game reviews

Proprietary APIs that make the model scalable and simpler to replicate with new third-party media partners or with new operators

New content and features such as shareable, social-friendly weekly sports quizzes to drive engagement and loyalty

NorthStar Bets employs a team of local sports betting writers who generate daily Insights content under their own names, creating a distinct and authentic voice valued by readers. The team comprises trained journalists who help ensure that all content meets the highest standards of accuracy while also being entertaining and informative.

Sports Insights content can be found on the NorthStar Bets website and app under the heading 'Sports Insights' as well as multiple third-party media sites including the Toronto Star, Hamilton Spectator, Waterloo Record, Peterborough Examiner, and the Niagara Falls Review under the 'Sports Betting' menu.

About NorthStar

NorthStar proudly owns and operates NorthStar Bets, a made-in-Ontario casino and sportsbook gaming platform that provides players with a uniquely local, premier user experience. The NorthStar Bets sportsbook provides real-time news, stats, analysis and scores directly in the betting environment along with the most popular online casino games. NorthStar's subsidiary, Slapshot Media Inc., provides managed services to Northstarbets.com an iGaming site owned and operated by the Abenaki Council of Wolinak.

A Canadian company, NorthStar is uniquely positioned to become a convergence leader in the intersection of sports media and sports wagering thanks to its partnerships and agreements with leading media companies. NorthStar is committed to operating at the highest level of responsible gaming standards.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada ("forward-looking statements"), including without limitation, statements with respect to the following: a potential offering of Securities, expected performance of the Company's business, expansion into new markets and future growth opportunities and expected benefits of transactions. The foregoing are provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and allowing investors and others to get a better understanding of the Company's anticipated financial position, results of operations, and operating environment. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. This information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. This forward-looking information is based on management's opinions, estimates and assumptions that, while considered by NorthStar to be appropriate and reasonable as of the date of this press release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, the following: risks related to the Company's business and financial position; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry risks; future legislative and regulatory developments; the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies; and those factors discussed in greater detail under the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent annual information form, which is available under NorthStar's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. Many of these risks are beyond the Company's control.

If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the opinions, estimates or assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results or future events might vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors not presently known to the Company or that the Company presently believes are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future results. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date made. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents NorthStar's expectations as of the date specified herein, and are subject to change after such date. However, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws.

All of the forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements.

