New research empowers security professionals to secure against cloud-focused threat actors.

Cado Security, provider of the first cloud forensics and incident response platform, today announced the release of the Cado Security Labs H2 2023 Cloud Threat Findings Report, sharing deep insights into the cloud threat landscape to help security teams remain at the forefront of securing their organizations against the latest threats.

"We are very excited to deliver our half-yearly cloud threat findings report, which provides a detailed overview of significant discoveries made by the Cado Security Labs team over the last six months," said Chris Doman, CTO and Co-Founder of Cado Security. "With this report, we aim to help security professionals better understand how attackers exploit cloud-based technologies and, in turn, enable them to build a more robust internal security program."

Cado Security Labs operates honeypot infrastructure across four distinct geographical regions to collect cloud attacker telemetry. The latter half of 2023 saw the introduction of "Cloudypots," a new, more sophisticated, high-interaction honeypot system that allows researchers to honeypot accurate services quickly and safely.

As commercial adoption of cloud technologies continues, cloud-focused malware campaigns have increased in sophistication and number a collective effort to safeguard both large and small enterprises is critical. Security teams need to reassess their internal tools and approaches to ensure their ability to correctly identify, investigate, and respond to emerging cloud threats.

The report provides insights into the second half of 2023, an analysis of real-world techniques employed by attackers, an overview of novel malware campaigns found in the wild targeting cloud environments, including Qubitstrike, Legion, Blackcat, Bioset, Cetus, P2Pinfect, and 9hits.

Key technical findings from attacker telemetry, which Cado Security covers in detail within the report, include:

Attackers target cloud services that require specialist technical knowledge to exploit. Attackers are increasingly targeting services, such as Docker, Redis, Kubernetes, and Jupyter, that require expert technical knowledge to exploit, different from what's required for attacking generic Linux servers.

Other observations also include:

Attackers continue to exploit web-facing services in cloud environments to help them gain access to cloud environments and invest significant time into hunting for misconfigured deployments of these services.

to help them gain access to cloud environments and invest significant time into hunting for misconfigured deployments of these services. Rust malware continues to increase as the language gains popularity in general software development and will also become increasingly popular in the malware community, with threat actors increasingly developing malicious payloads in Rust.

To ensure effective and efficient cloud incident handling, Cado Security Labs recommends that security teams establish a policy of regularly reviewing the security of deployed services in their cloud estate, reduce the attack surface by only deploying public-facing services when necessary, and use networking security features provided by their Cloud Service Provider (CSP), collect and aggregate logs from CSP's control plane and for the individual services intended to run in their accounts, and hold a periodic review and automated alerting for anomalies found in these log sources.

To download the full report, visit https://offers.cadosecurity.com/h2-2023-threat-findings-report.

