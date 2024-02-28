New Issuer enables Kubernetes cert-manager users to quickly obtain trusted TLS certificates

GMO GlobalSign, Inc., a global Certificate Authority (CA) and leading provider of identity security, digital signing and IoT solutions, today announced the availability of an Issuer for Kubernetes cert-manager. Made possible with an integration from GMO GlobalSign's certificate management platform, Atlas, the new Issuer enables cert-manager users to quickly obtain trusted TLS (X.509) certificates, improving the security of Kubernetes workflows. With 5 million daily downloads, the popular open source enterprise tool simplifies the process of certificate issuance and management in Kubernetes.

Kubernetes' cert-manager issues certificates from a variety of sources such as GMO GlobalSign. The new integration solves the problem of Kubernetes workloads running with insecure capabilities in production environments. Many enterprises use Kubernetes for managing production workloads but they run them with insecure certificates, such as self-signed certificates to secure communications within the clusters. But now with GMO GlobalSign's Issuer for cert-manager, enterprises can obtain trusted TLS certificates to authenticate and secure communications within Kubernetes clusters hassle-free.

"Our Issuer for Kubernetes cert-manager helps enterprises secure their Kubernetes clusters, no matter the type of project that it involves. It provides a trusted TLS certificate that is easily, and automatically, installed," said Yateesh Bhardwaj, product manager, GMO GlobalSign. "We are also pleased to be one of the few players in the CA marketplace to introduce a trusted Issuer for cert-manager -- providing a seamless solution to secure your Kubernetes workloads."

GMO GlobalSign's Issuer for cert-manager will appeal to a variety of software professionals, including DevOps engineers, infrastructure engineers, Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) engineers and software engineers.

The cert-manager Issuer is free and is available via GitHub at https://www.github.com/globalsign/atlas-cert-manager.

About GMO GlobalSign

As one of the world's most deeply-rooted certificate authorities, GMO GlobalSign is the leading provider of trusted identity and security solutions enabling businesses, large enterprises, cloud-based service providers, and IoT innovators worldwide to conduct secure online communications, manage millions of verified digital identities and automate authentication and encryption. Its high-scale Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) and identity solutions support the billions of services, devices, people, and things comprising the IoT. GMO GlobalSign is a subsidiary of GMO GlobalSign Holdings, K.K., a member of the Japan-based GMO Internet Group, and has offices in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit https://www.globalsign.com.

