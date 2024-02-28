Anzeige
WKN: 868366 | ISIN: GB0006650450 | Ticker-Symbol: OX3
Frankfurt
28.02.24
08:02 Uhr
24,400 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
28.02.2024 | 12:30
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Oxford Instruments Plc - Holding(s) in Company

Oxford Instruments Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 28

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB0006650450

Issuer Name

OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

Clarification of current position.

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Aggregate of abrdn plc affiliated investment management entities with delegated voting rights on behalf of multiple managed portfolios

City of registered office (if applicable)

Edinburgh

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

26-Feb-2024

6. Date on which Issuer notified

27-Feb-2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

6.079609

0.000000

6.079609

3,518,690

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

5.086127

0.000000

5.086127

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB0006650450

0

3,518,690

6.079609

Sub Total 8.A

3,518,690

6.079609

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

abrdn plc

abrdn plc

abrdn Holdings Limited

abrdn plc

abrdn Investments Limited

5.084843

0.000000

5.084843

abrdn plc

abrdn plc

abrdn Investments (Holdings) Limited

abrdn plc

abrdn Investment Management Limited

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

In reference to Section 9, the shares detailed are managed by the named discretionary investment management entity within multiple portfolios on behalf of underlying clients, based on investment management agreements whereby the client has delegated the exercise of the voting power to the referenced investment manager.

This disclosure reflects the fact that the voting rights effectively held indirectly by the underlying intermediate holding company abrdn Holdings Limited ("a(H)L") and held by the underlying investment management entity abrdn Investments Limited ("aIL") increased above the 5% notifiable threshold due to an internal clarification of current position on 26 February 2024. a(H)L now effectively holds and aIL holds the delegated voting rights to 5.084843% of the shares in Oxford Instruments plc.

12. Date of Completion

27-Feb-2024

13. Place Of Completion

Aberdeen, United Kingdom


