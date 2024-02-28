Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 28.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Feuerwerk fürs Depot: Rohstoff-Geheimtipp! Startet JETZT der Kursturbo?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CQRK | ISIN: US85225A1079 | Ticker-Symbol: 8DT
Tradegate
28.02.24
13:35 Uhr
31,600 Euro
+0,400
+1,28 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SQUARESPACE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SQUARESPACE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,20032,00014:19
30,80031,40014:04
PR Newswire
28.02.2024 | 12:08
198 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Squarespace, Inc.: Squarespace Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results and $500 Million Share Repurchase Authorization

Revenue Increased 18% in the Fourth Quarter and 17% for the Full Year 2023, Topping $1 Billion
Squarespace to Host Investor Day on May 15, 2024

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE: SQSP), the design-driven platform helping entrepreneurs build brands and businesses online, today announced results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.

"Squarespace surpassed $1 billion in revenue for the first time in its 20-year history in 2023, driven by new customer growth across markets and strong retention, which speaks to our robust product offering," said Anthony Casalena, Founder & CEO of Squarespace. "During 2023 we also made important strides in enhancing the foundation of our long-term growth through our acquisition of Google Domains, the launch of Squarespace Payments, and key product and feature introductions including new AI capabilities that expand our ecosystem and broaden accessibility to entrepreneurs wherever they are on their journey. Entering our third decade, we are in a strong position to capitalize across our core verticals of enabling small business, commerce and international expansion."

"Squarespace delivered a record fourth quarter that exceeded our expectations across the board," said Nathan Gooden, CFO of Squarespace. "We are combining increased scale and profitability with consistent execution and a relentless focus on innovation for entrepreneurs to set a strong foundation for sustainable growth and value creation. We view share repurchases as an integral part of our capital allocation strategy and the $500 million authorization announced today underscores the strong financial momentum in our business."

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

  • Total revenue grew 18% year over year to $270.7 million in the fourth quarter, compared with $228.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, and 16% in constant currency.
    • Presence revenue grew 20% year over year to $188.4 million and 18% in constant currency.
    • Commerce revenue grew 14% year over year to $82.3 million and 13% in constant currency.
  • Net income totaled $5.3 million, compared with a net loss of $234.0 million in the fourth quarter 2022. The 2022 result included a $225.2 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge. Excluding the impairment charge, net loss for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $8.8 million.
  • Earnings per share totaled $0.04 based on 136,153,002 basic and 139,387,350 dilutive weighted average shares in the fourth quarter, compared with a loss per share of $1.72 based on 136,340,283 basic and dilutive weighted average shares in the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • Cash flow from operating activities increased 56% to $61.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared with $39.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022.
  • Total bookings grew 23% year over year to $286.1 million in the fourth quarter, compared to $232.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • Unlevered free cash flow increased 57% to $65.0 million representing 24% of total revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared with $41.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased to $64.7 million in the fourth quarter, compared with $63.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Full Year 2023 Financial Highlights

  • Total revenue grew 17% year over year to $1,012.3 million in 2023, compared with $867.0 million in 2022, and 16% in constant currency.
    • Presence revenue grew 18% year over year to $704.3 million and 17% in constant currency.
    • Commerce revenue grew 14% year over year to $308.0 million and 14% in constant currency.
  • Net loss was $7.1 million, compared with a net loss of $252.2 million in 2022. The 2022 result included a $225.2 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge. Excluding the impairment charge, net loss for the full year 2022 was $27.1 million.
  • Loss per share of $0.05 based on 135,531,363 basic and dilutive weighted average shares in 2023, compared with a loss per share of $1.82 based on 138,409,491 basic and dilutive weighted average shares in 2022.
  • Cash flow from operating activities increased 41% to $231.1 million in 2023, compared with $164.2 million in 2022.
  • Total bookings grew 19% year over year to $1,075.1 million in 2023, compared to $906.1 million in 2022.
  • Unlevered free cash flow increased 46% to $241.0 million representing 24% of total revenue in 2023, compared with $165.6 million in 2022.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased to $235.4 million in 2023, compared with $147.5 million in 2022.
  • Cash and cash equivalents at year-end 2023 of $257.7 million; total debt was $568.8 million, of which $49.0 million is current, debt net of cash and investments totaled $311.1 million.
  • Total unique subscriptions increased 10% year over year to over 4.6 million in 2023, compared to 4.2 million in 2022.
  • Average revenue per unique subscription ("ARPUS") increased 9% year over year to $228.02 in 2023, compared to $209.16 in 2022.
  • Annual run rate revenue ("ARRR") grew 19% year over year to $1,105.7 million in 2023, compared to $931.7 million in 2022.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

2023 Business Highlights

Product Innovation

Squarespace provides superior design and ease of use technology for entrepreneurs everywhere. Our passion for innovation drove all areas of our business. In 2023, the Company:

  • Relaunched Squarespace Domains with a more complete domain management experience for domain-first customers following our acquisition of Google Domains Assets.
  • Launched Squarespace Payments, which fully integrates with our customers' online stores to accept fast and secure payments and provides a seamless purchase experience for their customers all in one place.
  • Unveiled Squarespace Blueprint, our guided website design system that provides professionally-curated layouts and styling options.
  • Advanced Acuity Scheduling's platform technologies and introduced new branding to help streamline the client booking experience with a centralized dashboard, mobile app tools, and payment features.
  • Invested in Squarespace AI to make it easier than ever for users to generate custom content. Generative AI integrations help populate websites, email campaigns, and commerce store descriptions, enabling customers to efficiently publish and specialize content for their brand identity.
  • Released our annual compilation of new products and features, Squarespace Refresh, where we showcased new tools spanning commerce, client invoicing, courses, email marketing, enterprise customer collaboration, and more.
  • Enhanced Tock's User System with a new iOS app and new reservation features, and integrated Reserve with Google to help Tock customers increase their visibility and drive diners to their businesses.
  • Established a partnership with SoundCloud to bring SoundCloud Next Pro artists the opportunity to create a beautiful website with unique, music-themed domains.

Marketing & Brand

Our marketing investments, design-centric ethos, and go-to-market channels bolster our brand recognition and keep Squarespace top of mind for new audiences. This year, Squarespace:

  • Continued to globalize our product suite by increasing our currency options by 5x.
  • Introduced the second edition of Squarespace Collection (formerly Squarespace Icons) with Magnum Photos, where we partnered with six world renowned photographers to create signature website designs inspired by each photographer's creativity and built on our website editor, Fluid Engine.
  • Teamed up with Adam Driver for our 9th Big Game campaign, "The Singularity," where we honored Squarespace's founding history as a pioneer in website building.
  • Hosted our second Circle Day where we engaged thousands of members of our Circle partner program from around the world. Members shared advice and strategies on how to leverage strengths, skills, and connections to expand every web designer's professional toolkit.
  • Received multiple Fast Company awards, including Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies and Innovation by Design, won two Webby Awards and our Big Game commercial won top honors from ADC, AICP, Cannes Lions, Ciclope, D&AD and the One Show.

Corporate

Squarespace is focused on creating and delivering value to entrepreneurs, partners, and investors. In 2023, the Company:

  • Acquired Google's Domains business, representing millions of domains, and established an exclusive reseller agreement for any customer purchasing a domain along with their Google Workspace subscription from Google directly.
  • Won multiple awards recognizing the excellence of our organization including Comparably's Best Places to Work in New York.
  • Celebrated our 20th anniversary; across two decades the Squarespace platform has been used by millions to build beautiful brands and businesses online.
  • Returned approximately $26.0 million to shareholders under our share repurchase program as of December 31, 2023, which represents approximately 1.3 million shares.

Share Repurchase Program

Squarespace's board of directors authorized a general share repurchase program of the Company's Class A common stock of up to $500 million with no fixed expiration. These Class A common stock repurchases may occur in the open market, through privately negotiated transactions, through block purchases, other purchase techniques including the establishment of one or more plans under Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or by any combination of such methods. The timing and actual amount of shares repurchased will depend on a variety of different factors and may be modified, suspended or terminated at any time at the discretion of the board of directors.

Outlook & Guidance

For the first quarter of fiscal year 2024, Squarespace currently expects:

  • Revenue of $274 million to $277 million, or year-over-year growth of 16% to 17%.
  • Non-GAAP unlevered free cash flow of $83 million to $86 million. This is the result of:
    • Cash flow from operating activities of $77 million to $81 million, minus
    • Capital expenditures, expected to be approximately $2 million to $3 million; plus
    • Cash paid for interest expense net of associated tax benefit, expected to be approximately $8 million.

For the full fiscal year 2024, Squarespace currently expects:

  • Revenue of $1,170 million to $1,190 million, or year-over-year growth of 16% to 18%, which includes contributions in the range of $85 million to $88 million related to our acquisition of Google Domains Assets.
  • Non-GAAP unlevered free cash flow of $290 million to $310 million. This is the result of:
    • Cash flow from operating activities of $266 million to $288 million, minus
    • Capital expenditures, expected in the range of $4 million to $6 million; plus
    • Cash paid for interest expense net of associated tax benefit, expected to be approximately $28 million.

Webcast Conference Call & Shareholder Letter Information

Squarespace will host a conference call on February 28, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results. A live webcast of the event will be available in the Events & Presentations section of the Squarespace Investor Relations website. An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the call. Additionally, we invite you to read our shareholder letter available on our Investor Relations website.

Squarespace to Host Investor Day

Squarespace will host an Investor Day on May 15, 2024 in New York City. A live webcast of the event will be available in the Events & Presentations section of the Squarespace Investor Relations website. Interested investors and analysts are encouraged to email [email protected] for an invitation.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Revenue growth in constant currency is being provided to increase transparency and align our disclosures with companies in our industry that receive material revenues from international sources. Revenue constant currency has been adjusted to exclude the effect of year-over-year changes in foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. We believe providing this information better enables investors to understand our operating performance irrespective of currency fluctuations.

We calculate constant currency information by translating current period results from entities with foreign functional currencies using the comparable foreign currency exchange rates from the prior fiscal year. To calculate the effect of foreign currency translation, we apply the same weighted monthly average exchange rate as the comparative period. Our definition of constant currency may differ from other companies reporting similarly named measures, and these constant currency performance measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as a substitute for, our operating performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental performance measure that our management uses to assess our operating performance. We calculate adjusted EBITDA as net income/(loss) excluding interest expense, other income/(loss), net (provision for)/benefit from income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense and other items that we do not consider indicative of our ongoing operating performance.

Unlevered free cash flow is a supplemental liquidity measure that Squarespace's management uses to evaluate its core operating business and its ability to meet its current and future financing and investing needs. Unlevered free cash flow is defined as cash flow from operating activities, including one-time expenses related to Squarespace's direct listing, less cash paid for capital expenditures increased by cash paid for interest expense net of the associated tax benefit.

Adjusted EBITDA, unlevered free cash flow and revenue constant currency are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP") and have important limitations as an analytical tool. Non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental, should only be used in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for such GAAP results.

Further information on these non-GAAP items and reconciliation to their closest GAAP measure is provided below under, "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Definitions of Key Operating Metrics

On September 7, 2023, we closed an asset purchase agreement between us and Google LLC ("Google") to acquire, among other things, Google's domain assets (the "Google Domains Asset Acquisition "). Unique subscriptions and average revenue per unique subscription do not account for single domain subscriptions originally sold by Google as a part of the Google Domains Asset Acquisition (the "Acquired Domain Assets").

Annual run rate revenue ("ARRR"). We calculate ARRR as the monthly revenue from subscription fees and revenue generated in conjunction with associated fees (fees taken or assessed in conjunction with commerce transactions) in the last month of the period multiplied by 12. We believe that ARRR is a key indicator of our future revenue potential. However, ARRR should be viewed independently of revenue, and does not represent our GAAP revenue on an annualized basis, as it is an operating metric that can be impacted by subscription start and end dates and renewal rates. ARRR is not intended to be a replacement or forecast of revenue.

Unique subscriptions represent the number of unique sites, standalone scheduling subscriptions, Unfold (social) and hospitality subscriptions, as of the end of a period. A unique site represents a single subscription and/or group of related subscriptions, including a website subscription and/or a domain subscription, and other subscriptions related to a single website or domain. Every unique site contains at least one domain subscription or one website subscription. For instance, an active website subscription, a custom domain subscription and a Google Workspace subscription that represent services for a single website would count as one unique site, as all of these subscriptions work together and are in service of a single entity's online presence. Unique subscriptions do not account for one-time purchases in Unfold or for hospitality services nor do they account for our Acquired Domain Assets. The total number of unique subscriptions is a key indicator of the scale of our business and is a critical factor in our ability to increase our revenue base.

Average revenue per unique subscription ("ARPUS"). We calculate ARPUS as the total revenue during the preceding 12-month period divided by the average of the number of total unique subscriptions at the beginning and end of the period. ARPUS does not account for Acquired Domain Assets or the revenue from Acquired Domain Assets. We believe ARPUS is a useful metric in evaluating our ability to sell higher-value plans and add-on subscriptions.

Total bookings represents cash receipts for all subscriptions purchased, as well as payments due under the terms of contractual agreements for obligations to be fulfilled.

Gross merchandise value ("GMV") represents the value of physical goods, content and time sold, including hospitality services, net of refunds, on our platform over a given period of time.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Squarespace's future operating results and financial position, including for its first fiscal quarter ending March 31, 2024 and its fiscal year ending December 31, 2024. The words "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "potential," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "could," "would," "project," "plan," "target," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations, assumptions, and projections based on information available at the time the statements were made. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including risks and uncertainties related to: Squarespace's ability to attract and retain customers and expand their use of its platform; Squarespace's ability to anticipate market needs and develop new solutions to meet those needs; Squarespace's ability to improve and enhance the functionality, performance, reliability, design, security and scalability of its existing solutions; Squarespace's ability to compete successfully in its industry against current and future competitors; Squarespace's ability to manage growth and maintain demand for its solutions; Squarespace's ability to protect and promote its brand; Squarespace's ability to generate new customers through its marketing and selling activities; Squarespace's ability to successfully identify, manage and integrate any existing and potential acquisitions or achieve the expected benefits of such acquisitions; Squarespace's ability to hire, integrate and retain highly skilled personnel; Squarespace's ability to adapt to and comply with existing and emerging regulatory developments, technological changes and cybersecurity needs; Squarespace's compliance with privacy and data protection laws and regulations as well as contractual privacy and data protection obligations; Squarespace's ability to establish and maintain intellectual property rights; Squarespace's ability to manage expansion into international markets; and the expected timing, amount, and effect of Squarespace's share repurchases. It is not possible for Squarespace's management to predict all risks, nor can it assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements Squarespace may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, Squarespace's actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Further information on risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from forecasted results are included in Squarespace's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Squarespace assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

About Squarespace

Squarespace (NYSE: SQSP) is a design-driven platform helping entrepreneurs build brands and businesses online. We empower millions in more than 200 countries and territories with all the tools they need to create an online presence, build an audience, monetize, and scale their business. Our suite of products range from websites, domains, ecommerce, and marketing tools, as well as tools for scheduling with Acuity, creating and managing social media presence with Bio Sites and Unfold, and hospitality business management via Tock. For more information, visit www.squarespace.com.

Contacts

Investors
 [email protected]

Media
 [email protected]

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,


Years Ended December 31,


2023


2022


2023


2022

Revenue

$ 270,718


$ 228,812


$ 1,012,336


$ 866,972

Cost of revenue(1)

69,650


40,106


207,520


152,655

Gross profit

201,068


188,706


804,816


714,317

Operating expenses:








Research and product development(1)

61,715


56,828


242,188


227,297

Marketing and sales(1)

91,513


66,154


349,574


322,051

General and administrative(1)

29,922


37,942


129,326


151,620

Impairment charge

-


225,163


-


225,163

Total operating expenses

183,150


386,087


721,088


926,131

Operating income/(loss)

17,918


(197,381)


83,728


(211,814)

Interest expense

(10,718)


(7,230)


(36,768)


(18,207)

Other (loss)/income, net

(4,163)


(9,567)


3,362


5,030

Income/(loss) before benefit from/(provision for) income
taxes

3,037


(214,178)


50,322


(224,991)

Benefit from/(provision for) income taxes

2,219


(19,784)


(57,403)


(27,230)

Net income/(loss)

$ 5,256


$ (233,962)


$ (7,081)


$ (252,221)









Net income/(loss) per share, basic and dilutive

$ 0.04


$ (1.72)


$ (0.05)


$ (1.82)

Weighted-average shares used in computing net income/
(loss) per share, basic

136,153,002


136,340,283


135,531,363


138,409,491

Weighted-average shares used in computing net income/
(loss) per share, dilutive

139,387,350


136,340,283


135,531,363


138,409,491


(1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:


Three Months Ended December 31,


Years Ended December 31,


2023


2022


2023


2022

Cost of revenue

$ 1,451


$ 944


$ 5,536


$ 3,414

Research and product development

13,868


11,099


54,806


42,237

Marketing and sales

2,921


2,450


10,856


8,696

General and administrative

9,587


12,989


36,551


48,186

Total stock-based compensation

$ 27,827


$ 27,482


$ 107,749


$ 102,533

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)



December 31, 2023


December 31, 2022

Assets




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 257,702


$ 197,037

Restricted cash

36,583


35,583

Investment in marketable securities

-


31,757

Accounts receivable

24,894


10,748

Due from vendors

6,089


4,442

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

48,947


48,326

Total current assets

374,215


327,893

Property and equipment, net

58,211


51,633

Operating lease right-of-use assets

77,764


86,824

Goodwill

210,438


210,438

Intangible assets, net

190,103


42,808

Other assets

11,028


10,921

Total assets

$ 921,759


$ 730,517

Liabilities, Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock and Stockholders' Deficit




Current liabilities:




Accounts payable

$ 12,863


$ 12,987

Accrued liabilities

99,435


64,360

Deferred revenue

333,191


269,689

Funds payable to customers

42,672


38,845

Debt, current portion

48,977


40,758

Operating lease liabilities, current portion

12,640


11,514

Total current liabilities

549,778


438,153

Deferred income taxes, non-current portion

1,039


788

Debt, non-current portion

519,816


473,167

Operating lease liabilities, non-current portion

97,714


110,169

Other liabilities

13,764


11,231

Total liabilities

1,182,111


1,033,508

Commitments and contingencies




Redeemable convertible preferred stock, par value of $0.0001; zero shares authorized as of December 31,
2023 and 2022, respectively; zero shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and 2022,
respectively

-


-

Preferred stock, par value of $0.0001; 100,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2023 and 2022,
respectively; zero shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively

-


-

Stockholders' deficit:




Class A common stock, par value of $0.0001; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2023
and 2022, respectively; 88,545,012 and 87,754,534 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023
and 2022, respectively

9


8

Class B common stock, par value of $0.0001; 100,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2023 and
2022, respectively; 47,844,755 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and 2022,
respectively

5


5

Class C common stock (authorized March 15, 2021), par value of $0.0001; zero shares authorized as of
December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively; zero shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023
and 2022, respectively

-


-

Class C common stock (authorized May 10, 2021), par value of $0.0001; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized
as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively; zero shares issued and outstanding as of December 31,
2023 and 2022, respectively

-


-

Additional paid in capital

924,634


875,737

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(843)


(1,665)

Accumulated deficit

(1,184,157)


(1,177,076)

Total stockholders' deficit

(260,352)


(302,991)

Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock and stockholders' deficit

$ 921,759


$ 730,517

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)



Years Ended December 31,


2023


2022

OPERATING ACTIVITIES:




Net loss

$ (7,081)


$ (252,221)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:




Depreciation and amortization

43,927


31,617

Stock-based compensation

107,749


102,533

Impairment charge

-


225,163

Deferred income taxes

251


788

Non-cash lease (income)/expense

(2,286)


2,227

Other

831


832

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:




Accounts receivable and due from vendors

(15,678)


(5,461)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(458)


3,699

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

33,519


(2,215)

Deferred revenue

61,364


39,464

Funds payable to customers

3,827


8,707

Other operating assets and liabilities

5,152


9,086

Net cash provided by operating activities

231,117


164,219

INVESTING ACTIVITIES:




Proceeds from the sale and maturities of marketable securities

39,664


27,193

Purchases of marketable securities

(7,824)


(27,681)

Cash paid for acquisitions, net of acquired cash

(176,721)


-

Purchase of property and equipment

(16,998)


(11,543)

Net cash used in operating activities

(161,879)


(12,031)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES:




Borrowings on Term Loan

99,444


-

Payments of debt issuance costs

(637)


-

Principal payments on debt

(44,867)


(13,586)

Payments for repurchase and retirement of Class A common stock

(25,989)


(120,193)

Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards

(36,366)


(21,268)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

228


2,211

Net cash used in financing activities

(8,187)


(152,836)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

614


(412)

Net increase/(decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

61,665


(1,060)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period

232,620


233,680

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period

$ 294,285


$ 232,620





Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 257,702


$ 197,037

Restricted cash

36,583


35,583

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period

$ 294,285


$ 232,620





SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW




Cash paid during the year for interest

$ 35,668


$ 17,088

Cash paid during the year for income taxes, net of refunds

$ 41,747


$ 10,664





SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES




Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$ 129


$ 1,784

Accrued taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards

$ 377


$ 176

Non-cash leasehold improvements

$ -


$ (5,864)

Capitalized stock-based compensation

$ 3,940


$ 980

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(in thousands)
(unaudited)


The following tables reconcile each non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial
measure:



Three Months Ended December 31,


Years Ended December 31,


2023


2022


2023


2022

Net income/(loss)

$ 5,256


$ (233,962)


$ (7,081)


$ (252,221)

Interest expense

10,718


7,230


36,768


18,207

(Benefit from)/provision for income taxes

(2,219)


19,784


57,403


27,230

Depreciation and amortization

18,952


7,844


43,927


31,617

Stock-based compensation expense

27,827


27,482


107,749


102,533

Other loss/(income), net

4,163


9,567


(3,362)


(5,030)

Impairment charge

-


225,163


-


225,163

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 64,697


$ 63,108


$ 235,404


$ 147,499



Three Months Ended December 31,


Years Ended December 31,


2023


2022


2023


2022

Cash flows from operating activities

$ 61,090


$ 39,102


$ 231,117


$ 164,219

Cash paid for capital expenditures

(3,857)


(2,691)


(16,998)


(11,543)

Free cash flow

$ 57,233


$ 36,411


$ 214,119


$ 152,676

Cash paid for interest, net of the associated tax
benefit

7,788


5,105


26,894


12,874

Unlevered free cash flow

$ 65,021


$ 41,516


$ 241,013


$ 165,550







December 31, 2023


December 31, 2022

Total debt outstanding





$ 568,793


$ 513,925

Less: total cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities



257,702


228,794

Total net debt





$ 311,091


$ 285,131



Three Months Ended December 31,


Years Ended December 31,


2023


2022


2023


2022

Revenue, as reported

$ 270,718


$ 228,812


$ 1,012,336


$ 866,972

Revenue year-over-year growth rate, as reported

18.3 %


10.3 %


16.8 %


10.6 %

Effect of foreign currency translation ($)(1)

$ 4,664


$ (8,252)


$ 7,010


$ (28,318)

Effect of foreign currency translation (%)(1)

2.0 %


(4.0) %


0.8 %


(3.6) %

Revenue constant currency growth rate

16.3 %


14.3 %


16.0 %


14.2 %



Three Months Ended December 31,


Years Ended December 31,


2023


2022


2023


2022

Commerce revenue, as reported

$ 82,285


$ 71,983


$ 307,987


$ 269,672

Revenue year-over-year growth rate, as reported

14.3 %


12.1 %


14.2 %


17.5 %

Effect of foreign currency translation ($)(1)

$ 796


$ (1,451)


$ 1,204


$ (4,960)

Effect of foreign currency translation (%)(1)

1.1 %


(2.3) %


0.4 %


(2.2) %

Commerce constant currency growth rate

13.2 %


14.4 %


13.8 %


19.7 %



Three Months Ended December 31,


Years Ended December 31,


2023


2022


2023


2022

Presence revenue, as reported

$ 188,433


$ 156,829


$ 704,349


$ 597,300

Revenue year-over-year growth rate, as reported

20.2 %


9.5 %


17.9 %


7.7 %

Effect of foreign currency translation ($)(1)

$ 3,867


$ (6,801)


$ 5,806


$ (23,358)

Effect of foreign currency translation (%)(1)

2.5 %


(4.7) %


1.0 %


(4.2) %

Presence constant currency growth rate

17.7 %


14.2 %


16.9 %


11.9 %


(1) To calculate the effect of foreign currency translation, we apply the same weighted monthly average exchange
rate as the comparative period.


Amounts may not sum due to rounding.

SUMMARY OF SHARES OUTSTANDING
(unaudited)



Years Ended December 31,


2023


2022

Shares outstanding:




Class A common stock

88,545,012


87,754,534

Class B common stock

47,844,755


47,844,755

Class C common stock

0


0

Total shares outstanding

136,389,767


135,599,289

KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,


Years Ended December 31,


2023


2022


2023


2022

Unique subscriptions (in thousands)

4,631


4,204


4,631


4,204

Total bookings (in thousands)

$ 286,123


$ 232,145


$ 1,075,096


$ 906,056

ARRR (in thousands)

$ 1,105,743


$ 931,708


$ 1,105,743


$ 931,708

ARPUS

$ 228.02


$ 209.16


$ 228.02


$ 209.16

Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands)

$ 64,697


$ 63,108


$ 235,404


$ 147,499

Unlevered free cash flow (in thousands)

$ 65,021


$ 41,516


$ 241,013


$ 165,550

GMV (in thousands)

$ 1,654,126


$ 1,556,004


$ 6,211,823


$ 6,058,832


Unique subscriptions and average revenue per unique subscription ("ARPUS") do not account for single domain
subscriptions originally sold by Google as a part of the Google Domains Asset Acquisition.

SOURCE Squarespace, Inc.

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.