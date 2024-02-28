To confront one of the most critical environmental challenges of our time and leverage the power of innovation to accelerate sustainable development, Alwaleed Philanthropies has launched Atlai, an AI-powered platform that provides monitoring and reporting to help combat deforestation globally.

Atlai provides users around the world with access to data on deforestation. The platform is designed to document and raise awareness on deforestation activities wherever they are occurring. It aggregates historical data on deforestation by country, offering on-demand, easy-to-digest reports in seven languages including English, French, Spanish, Mandarin, Hindi, Italian, and Arabic.

Deforestation is estimated to contribute up to 20% of annual global greenhouse gas emissions1. Forests provide integral carbon and biodiversity reservoirs, crucial for mitigating climate change and providing essential goods, services, and livelihoods. However, deforestation increased by 4% worldwide in 2022,2 with the world now 21% off-track on its goal of ending deforestation by 2030.

In today's world, data is the foundation of good decision-making. Alwaleed Philanthropies believes that widespread access to climate data can be the catalyst for the engagement and action needed at all levels to address the climate emergency. Guided by the SDGs and Saudi Vision 2030, Atlai aims to close the knowledge gap faced by groups working to address deforestation, through the provision of accessible, actionable data at no cost. By completing a straightforward registration process, users gain immediate access to detailed reports delivered directly to their email. Environmental advocates and activists are encouraged to join the platform to receive updates curated to their interests, enabling them to closely monitor and stay informed about forest conditions worldwide.

Today's launch builds on Alwaleed Philanthropies' commitment of 44 years to making a world of equal opportunities possible, through the transformative potential of innovation and collaboration. This has led to projects ranging from apps to empower women, to social experiments on prejudice within the Metaverse, as well as digitized networks with the world's most renowned academic institutions to bridge cultures for a more tolerant and inclusive world.

In the face of major development challenges and a deepening climate emergency, AP has made it a priority to support a healthier environment. At the core of this ambition lies the guiding principle of Alwaleed Philanthropies' strategy: innovation is the key to addressing the most pressing climate challenges. Atlai is the first step in AP's efforts to invest in AI and emerging technologies to maximize impact, combat climate change, and build a healthier world for all.

Reflecting on the launch, the Secretary-General of Alwaleed Philanthropies HRH Princess Lamia bint Majed Al Saud said:

"In the face of escalating climate crises, the need for accessible, actionable data has never been greater. Deforestation poses an existential threat to our environment, and we currently lack easily accessible data to enable decision-making and find solutions. Atlai represents our philanthropic commitment to using innovation and collaboration to solve the world's most pressing issues. With Atlai, we look forward to harnessing the potential of AI to empower individuals and organizations around the world to become proactive agents of change in the fight against deforestation."

About Alwaleed Philanthropies

Over four decades, Alwaleed Philanthropies has supported and spent more than 4.4 billion dollars on social welfare and initiated more than 1000 projects in over +189 countries and reaching more than 1 billion beneficiaries around the world, regardless of gender, race, or religion. Managed by 10 Saudi women, Alwaleed Philanthropies collaborates with a range of philanthropic, governmental, and nongovernmental to combat poverty, empower women and youth, develop communities, provide disaster relief, and create cultural understanding through education. It seeks to build bridges for a more compassionate, tolerant, and accepting world.

