WKN: A2QA2M | ISIN: CA5777891006 | Ticker-Symbol: MXR
Tradegate
28.02.24
11:41 Uhr
0,242 Euro
-0,022
-8,33 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MAWSON GOLD LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAWSON GOLD LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2420,24914:21
0,2420,24914:08
ACCESSWIRE
28.02.2024 | 12:38
168 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mawson Gold Limited: Mawson's Subsidiary SXG Drills Highest Grades at Apollo

3 new vein sets extend mineralisation a further 150 m east at Sunday Creek

Mineralisation also extended a further 150 m deeper at Apollo

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2024 / Mawson Gold Limited ("Mawson" or the "Company") (TSXV:MAW)(Frankfurt:MXR)(PINKSHEETS:MWSNF) announces Southern Cross Gold Ltd. ("Southern Cross Gold" or "SXG") has released one drillhole SDDSC108A from the Apollo area at its 100%-owned Sunday Creek Project in Victoria, Australia (Figures 1 - 5).

Highlights:

  • SDDSC108A drilled eight high-grade vein sets at Apollo Deep over a 445 m down-hole interval and delivered on multiple levels (Figure 4):
    • The highest grades of gold found at Apollo to date, including 0.2 m @ 576 g/t Au ;
    • Three new vein sets, extending mineralisation 150 m east; and
    • Extensions of known mineralisation 150 m below prior drilling from SDDSC066.
  • SDDSC108A hosts seven intervals > 15 g/t Au (up to 576 g/t Au) and six intervals of > 5 % Sb (up to 15.1 % Sb). Selected highlights include:

Three new vein sets that extend mineralisation 150 m east, including:

  • 11.0 m @ 5.0 g/t AuEq (1.9 g/t Au, 2.0 % Sb) from 354.1 m, including:
    • 0.8 m @ 21.0 g/t AuEq (12.0 g/t Au, 5.7 % Sb) from 357.6 m
    • 1.0 m @ 15.0 g/t AuEq (1.0 g/t Au, 8.9 % Sb) from 359.5 m
    • 1.4 m @ 8.8 g/t AuEq (3.3 g/t Au, 3.5 % Sb) from 363.0 m

Down-dip extension of mineralisation 150 m below Apollo, including:

  • 7.8 m @ 2.6 g/t AuEq (1.0 g/t Au, 1.0 % Sb) from 636.2 m, including:
    • 1.1 m @ 5.9 g/t AuEq (1.7 g/t Au, 2.6 % Sb) from 636.9 m
    • 9.8 m @ 3.9 g/t AuEq (1.8 g/t Au, 1.3 % Sb) from 655.6 m, including:
      • 1.2 m @ 19.4 g/t AuEq (8.6 g/t Au, 6.8 % Sb) from 657.8 m
    • 0.2 m @ 576.1 g/t AuEq (576.0 g/t Au, 0.1 % Sb) from 762.9 m
    • 1.1 m @ 17.1 g/t AuEq (16.9 g/t Au, 0.1 % Sb) from 797.9 m
  • Eight drillholes at Sunday Creek at are being processed and analysed, with three holes in progress (Figures 1 and 2).
  • Mawson owns 93,750,000 shares of SXG (51%), valuing its stake at A$120.0 million (C$108.9 million) based on SXG's closing price on February 26, 2024 AEST.

Michael Hudson, Mawson Interim CEO and Executive Chairman, states : "Drill hole SDDSC108A delivers on multiple levels, increasing both volume and grade at Sunday Creek in multiple dimensions. The hole demonstrates the system at Sunday Creek continues to the east and to depth, and that it is predictable and targetable.

"Firstly, three new veins were discovered in the upper parts of the hole and these extend mineralisation another 150 m further east towards the nine km of regional strike that remains open for further discovery. These add to the 42 vein sets already defined at Sunday Creek for a current total of 45 vein sets.

"Secondly, SDDSC108A extends mineralisation 150 m deeper than previous drilling at Apollo Deep proving the continuity and persistency of mineralisation in the step-out areas.

"And thirdly, the hole drilled the highest grades of gold found at Apollo to date, including 0.2 m @ 576 g/t Au. It continues to validate the opportunity to find even higher grades depth at Apollo Deep, as we have found at Rising Sun 400 m to the west. This high-grade intercept is interpreted to be located 150 m down-dip from the previously highest-grade vein set drilled at Apollo in SDDSC066 (1.0 m @ 224 g/t AuEq) (Figure 4). This demonstrates the exciting opportunity to further define coherent and extremely high-grade bodies at Sunday Creek with closer spaced drilling.

"Additionally, we continue to be pleased with the high grades of antimony intersected. Antimony is an important potential by-product with its own economic and strategic value.

"With four drill rigs operating and assays from 11 holes awaited, there always remains imminent news flow coming from Sunday Creek, which continues to produce some of the most exciting gold exploration results globally."

Drill Hole Discussion

SDDSC108A was drilled from the east to west, 150 m down-dip from SDDSC066 (released 1st June, 2023) and tested multiple vein sets. SDDSC108A contains the highest-grade intercept drilled at Apollo to date (0.2 m @ 576.0 g/t Au) . This high-grade intercept is interpreted to be located 150 m down-dip from the highest-grade vein set drilled in SDDSC066 ( 1.0 m @ 224.3 g/t AuEq ) (Figure 3). This further demonstrates the well understood geological opportunity to find extremely high grade "Cinderella Zones", that form at depth in the Victorian epizonal systems and demonstrates the opportunity to define extremely high-grade bodies at Sunday Creek.

SDDSC108A hole traversed eight mineralised vein sets and contained seven intervals > 15 g/t Au (up to 576 g/t Au) and six intervals of > 5 % Sb (up to 15.1 % Sb).

The three new veins sets discovered extend mineralisation 150 m east. These new veins sets are interpreted to correlate with mineralisation previously identified by (Figure 3):

  • Surface trenching located 260 m up dip, that included Trench 1: 14.0 m @ 12.0 g/t AuEq (11.5 g/t Au and 0.3% Sb) including 8.0 m @ 20.2 g/t AuEq (19.6 g/t Au and 0.4% Sb) and Trench 2: 2 m @ 5.2 g/t AuEq (4.9 g/t Au and 0.2% Sb); and
  • Drilling, where a very shallow drill hole, SDDSC063 intersected 1.5 m @ 6.6 g/t AuEq (5.0 g/t Au, 1.0 % Sb) from 25.2 m depth.

Highlights from the three new vein discoveries in SDDSC108A include:

  • 11.0 m @ 5.0 g/t AuEq (1.9 g/t Au, 2.0% Sb) from 354.1 m, including:
    • 0.8 m @ 21.0 g/t AuEq (12.0 g/t Au, 5.7% Sb) from 357.6 m
    • 1.0 m @ 15.0 g/t AuEq (1.0 g/t Au, 8.9% Sb) from 359.5 m
    • 1.4 m @ 8.8 g/t AuEq (3.3 g/t Au, 3.5% Sb) from 363.0 m
  • 2.4 m @ 6.1 g/t AuEq (5.6 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 382.8 m, including:
    • 0.4 m @ 13.0 g/t AuEq (12.6 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 383.2 m
    • 0.6 m @ 10.7 g/t AuEq (10.2 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 384.6 m
  • 0.3 m @ 23.7 g/t AuEq (19.6 g/t Au, 2.6% Sb) from 419.0 m
  • 0.3 m @ 48.8 g/t AuEq (48.8 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 438.4 m
  • 9.8 m @ 1.8 g/t AuEq (1.6 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 440.7 m

Highlights from the deep extension of Apollo Deep in SDDSC108A include:

  • 7.8 m @ 2.6 g/t AuEq (1.0 g/t Au, 1.0% Sb) from 636.2 m, including:
    • 1.1 m @ 5.9 g/t AuEq (1.7 g/t Au, 2.6% Sb) from 636.9 m
  • 9.8 m @ 3.9 g/t AuEq (1.8 g/t Au, 1.3% Sb) from 655.6 m, including:
    • 1.2 m @ 19.4 g/t AuEq (8.6 g/t Au, 6.8% Sb) from 657.8 m
  • 5.5 m @ 1.2 g/t AuEq (0.7 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 694.9 m
  • 5.2 m @ 3.2 g/t AuEq (2.3 g/t Au, 0.6% Sb) from 707.6 m, including:
    • 0.2 m @ 44.8 g/t AuEq (33.9 g/t Au, 6.9% Sb) from 707.8 m
  • 0.2 m @ 576.1 g/t AuEq (576.0 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 762.9 m
  • 1.1 m @ 17.1 g/t AuEq (16.9 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 797.9 m

Pending Results and Update

Eight holes (SDDSC107, 110-112, 112W1, 113, 114, 115A) are currently being processed and analysed, with three holes (SDDSC116, 117, 118) in progress (Figures 1 and 2).

Further Information

Further discussion and analysis of the Sunday Creek project by Southern Cross Gold is available on the SXG website at www.southerncrossgold.com.au .

No upper gold grade cut is applied in the averaging and intervals are reported as drill thickness. During future Mineral Resource studies, the requirement for assay top cutting will be assessed.

Figures 1-4 show project location, plan, longitudinal and cross-sectional views of drill results reported here and Tables 1-3 provide collar and assay data. The true thickness of the mineralised intervals reported are interpreted to be approximately 60% to 70% of the sampled thickness for other reported holes. Lower grades were cut at 1.0 g/t Au lower cutoff over a maximum width of 2 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t Au lower cutoff over a maximum of 1 m width.

Technical Background and Qualified Person

The Qualified Person, Michael Hudson, Executive Chairman and a director of Mawson Gold, and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, has reviewed, verified and approved the technical contents of this release.

Analytical samples are transported to the Bendigo facility of On Site Laboratory Services ("On Site") which operates under both an ISO 9001 and NATA quality systems. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the fire assay technique (PE01S method; 25 gram charge), followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis (BM011 and over-range methods as required) use aqua regia digestion and ICP-MS analysis. The QA/QC program of Southern Cross Gold consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold content, blanks within interpreted mineralized rock and quarter core duplicates. In addition, On Site inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process.

MAW considers that both gold and antimony that are included in the gold equivalent calculation ("AuEq") have reasonable potential to be recovered at Sunday Creek, given current geochemical understanding, historic production statistics and geologically analogous mining operations. Historically, ore from Sunday Creek was treated onsite or shipped to the Costerfield mine, located 54 km to the northwest of the project, for processing during WW1. The Costerfield mine corridor, now owned by Mandalay Resources Ltd contains two million ounces of equivalent gold (Mandalay Q3 2021 Results), and in 2020 was the sixth highest-grade global underground mine and a top 5 global producer of antimony.

SXG considers that it is appropriate to adopt the same gold equivalent variables as Mandalay Resources Ltd in its Mandalay Technical Report, 2022 dated 25 March 2022. The gold equivalence formula used by Mandalay Resources was calculated using recoveries achieved at the Costerfield Property Brunswick Processing Plant during 2020, using a gold price of US$1,700 per ounce, an antimony price of US$8,500 per tonne and 2021 total year metal recoveries of 93% for gold and 95% for antimony, and is as follows:

???????? = ???? (??/??) + 1.58 × ???? (%).

Based on the latest Costerfield calculation and given the similar geological styles and historic toll treatment of Sunday Creek mineralization at Costerfield, SXG considers that a ???????? = ???? (??/??) + 1.58 × ???? (%) is appropriate to use for the initial exploration targeting of gold-antimony mineralization at Sunday Creek.

About Mawson Gold Limited (TSXV:MAW),(FRANKFURT:MXR),(OTC PINK:MWSNF)

Mawson Gold Limited has distinguished itself as a leading Nordic exploration company. Over the last decades, the team behind Mawson has forged a long and successful record of discovering, financing, and advancing mineral projects in the Nordics and Australia. Mawson holds the Skellefteå North gold discovery and a portfolio of historic uranium resources in Sweden. Mawson also holds 51% of Southern Cross Gold Ltd. (ASX:SXG) which owns or controls three high-grade, historic epizonal goldfields covering 470 km 2 in Victoria, Australia, including the exciting Sunday Creek Au-Sb discovery.

About Southern Cross Gold Ltd (ASX:SXG)

Southern Cross Gold holds the 100%-owned Sunday Creek project in Victoria and Mt Isa project in Queensland, the Redcastle and Whroo joint ventures in Victoria, Australia, and a strategic 10% holding in ASX-listed Nagambie Resources Limited (ASX:NAG) which grants SXG a Right of First Refusal over a 3,300 square kilometer tenement package held by NAG in Victoria.

On behalf of the Board,

"Michael Hudson"
Michael Hudson, Interim CEO and Executive
Chairman

Further Information
www.mawsongold.com
1305 - 1090 West Georgia St., Vancouver, BC, V6E 3V7
Mariana Bermudez (Canada), Corporate Secretary
+1 (604) 685 9316 info@mawsongold.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Although Mawson believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate, and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Mawson cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, Mawson's expectations regarding its ownership interest in Southern Cross Gold, capital and other costs varying significantly from estimates, changes in world metal markets, changes in equity markets, the potential impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises, including COVID-19, on the Company's business, risks related to negative publicity with respect to the Company or the mining industry in general; exploration potential being conceptual in nature, there being insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource on the Australian-projects owned by SXG, and uncertainty if further exploration will result in the determination of a mineral resource; planned drill programs and results varying from expectations, delays in obtaining results, equipment failure, unexpected geological conditions, local community relations, dealings with non-governmental organizations, delays in operations due to permit grants, environmental and safety risks, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Mawson's most recent Annual Information Form filed on SEDAR . Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Mawson disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Figure 1: Sunday Creek plan view showing SDDSC108A9 reported here (grey box, blue highlight), selected prior reported drill holes and pending holes. For location see Figure 5.

Figure 2: Sunday Creek longitudinal section across A-B in the plane of the dyke breccia/altered sediment host (see Figure 1) looking towards the north (striking 236 degrees) showing mineralized veins sets. Showing SDDSC108A reported here and prior reported drill holes. Location of Figure 3 (section C-D) marked with red dashed box.

Figure 3: Sunday Creek cross section across C-D in the plane of drillhole SDDSC108A, looking towards the north (striking 092 degrees). Showing SDDSC108A (orange trace) reported here and prior reported drill holes. Section influence is 50 metres.

Figure 4: Sunday Creek regional plan view showing LiDAR, soil sampling, structural framework, regional historic epizonal gold mining areas and broad regional areas (Tonstal, Consols and Leviathan) tested by 12 holes for 2,383 m drill program. The regional drill areas are at Tonstal, Consols and Leviathan located 4,000-7,500 m along strike from the main drill area at Golden Dyke- Apollo.

Figure 5: Location of the Sunday Creek project, along with SXG's other Victoria projects and simplified geology.

Table 1: Drill collar summary table for recent drill holes in progress.

Hole_ID

Depth (m)

Prospect

East GDA94_Z55

North GDA94_Z55

Elevation

Azimuth

Plunge

SDDSC092

803.8

Rising Sun

330537

5867882

295.5

79.0

-60

SDDSC093

610.9

Rising Sun

331291

5867823

316.8

271

-47.5

SDDSC094

23.3

Rising Sun

330639

5867846

306.2

68.5

-56

SDDSC094A

359.6

Rising Sun

330639

5867846

306.1

68.5

-56

SDDSC095

368.3

Apollo

331291

5867823

316.8

271

-53

SDDSC096

347.9

Rising Sun

330639

5867846

306.1

68

-63.5

SDDSC097

62.3

Apollo

331291

5867823

316.8

276

-50.5

SDDSC097A

575

Apollo

331291

5867823

316.8

277

-50

SDDSC098

278.5

Rising Sun

330639

5867846

306.1

72

-48.5

SDDSC099

284.7

Rising Sun

330639

5867846

306.1

71.5

-58.5

SDDSC100

1042

Rising Sun

330482

5867891

289.5

74.5

-64

SDDSC101

181.5

Rising Sun

330639

5867846

306.1

63

-37

SDDSC102

596.8

Rising Sun

330537

5867883

295.5

75

-59

SDDSC103

260.6

Rising Sun

330639

5867847

306.1

53

-53

SDDSC104

595.2

Rising Sun

330639

5867847

306.1

64.5

-65.7

SDDSC105

353.6

Apollo

331291

5867823

316.8

275.3

-55.2

SDDSC106

653.5

Apolo

331291

5867823

316.8

279.5

-53

SDDSC107

815.9

Rising Sun

330537

5867883

295.5

77.5

-62

SDDSC108A

855.9

Apollo

331464

5867865

333

272.5

-50

SDDSC109

520.9

Apollo

331291

5867823

316.8

273.5

-44.5

SDDSC110

856.7

Rising Sun

330482

5867892

289.5

78

-66

SDDSC111

496.7

Apollo

331291

5867823

316.8

270

-38

SDDSC112

490.9

Apollo

331464

5867865

333

267

-42

SDDSC112W1

766.4

Apollo

331329

5867859

200

267

-42

SDDSC113

905.5

Rising Sun

330511

5867853

296.6

67.5

-63.5

SDDSC114

878.6

Rising Sun

330464

5867914

286.6

82

-58

SDDSC115

17.6

Rising Sun

330464

5867912

286.6

83

-58.5

SDDSC115A

926.6

Rising Sun

330464

5867912

286.7

83

-59

SDDSC116

In progress plan 810 m

Rising Sun

331465

5867865

333.3

272.5

-41.5

SDDSC117

In progress plan 1200 m

Rising Sun

330510

5867852

296.5

70.5

-64.5

SDDSC118

In progress plan 1100 m

Rising Sun

330464

5867912

286.6

80

-64.5

Table 2: Tables of mineralized drill hole intersections reported from SDDSC108A using two cut-off criteria. Lower grades cut at 1.0 g/t lower cutoff over a maximum of 2 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t AuEq cutoff over a maximum of 1 m.

Hole-ID

From (m)

To (m)

Length (m)

Au g/t

Sb%

AuEq g/t

SDDSC108A

354.05

365.00

11.0

1.9

2.0

5.0

including

354.35

354.70

0.3

0.8

3.6

6.4

including

357.62

358.40

0.8

12.0

5.7

21.0

including

359.45

360.45

1.0

1.0

8.9

15.0

including

363.00

364.40

1.4

3.3

3.5

8.8

SDDSC108A

382.80

385.25

2.4

5.6

0.3

6.1

including

383.15

383.50

0.4

12.6

0.2

13.0

including

384.60

385.25

0.6

10.2

0.3

10.7

SDDSC108A

419.00

419.30

0.3

19.6

2.6

23.7

SDDSC108A

438.40

438.65

0.3

48.8

0.0

48.8

SDDSC108A

440.70

450.50

9.8

1.6

0.1

1.8

including

441.30

441.60

0.3

5.0

0.0

5.0

SDDSC108A

636.18

643.97

7.8

1.0

1.0

2.6

including

636.93

638.00

1.1

1.7

2.6

5.9

including

641.50

641.70

0.2

2.3

2.1

5.6

SDDSC108A

655.58

665.35

9.8

1.8

1.3

3.9

including

657.78

658.98

1.2

8.6

6.8

19.4

including

664.55

665.05

0.5

3.2

2.1

6.5

SDDSC108A

674.10

674.40

0.3

1.0

1.1

2.8

SDDSC108A

680.35

680.59

0.2

0.5

1.3

2.5

SDDSC108A

694.88

700.35

5.5

0.7

0.3

1.2

SDDSC108A

707.56

712.78

5.2

2.3

0.6

3.2

including

707.78

707.98

0.2

33.9

6.9

44.8

SDDSC108A

762.91

763.15

0.2

576.0

0.1

576.1

SDDSC108A

787.92

789.15

1.2

0.9

0.1

1.1

SDDSC108A

797.90

798.98

1.1

16.9

0.1

17.1

SDDSC108A

801.82

803.70

1.9

0.8

0.2

1.2

SDDSC108A

821.20

822.39

1.2

0.9

0.5

1.7

SDDSC108A

832.94

833.32

0.4

3.2

0.0

3.2

Table 3: All individual assays reported from SDDSC108A reported here >0.1g/t AuEq.

Hole-ID

From (m)

To (m)

Length (m)

Au g/t

Sb%

AuEq g/t

SDDSC108A

235.00

235.70

0.7

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC108A

235.70

236.65

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC108A

238.83

239.76

0.9

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC108A

346.15

347.20

1.1

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC108A

349.25

350.10

0.9

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC108A

350.10

350.70

0.6

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC108A

350.70

351.05

0.4

0.4

0.2

0.7

SDDSC108A

351.05

351.80

0.8

0.5

0.0

0.5

SDDSC108A

351.80

352.55

0.8

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC108A

352.55

353.05

0.5

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC108A

353.05

354.05

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC108A

354.05

354.35

0.3

0.7

2.7

5.0

SDDSC108A

354.35

354.70

0.4

0.8

3.6

6.4

SDDSC108A

354.70

355.95

1.3

1.5

0.0

1.5

SDDSC108A

355.95

357.30

1.4

0.3

0.0

0.4

SDDSC108A

357.30

357.62

0.3

0.9

0.0

0.9

SDDSC108A

357.62

357.95

0.3

2.4

2.6

6.6

SDDSC108A

357.95

358.40

0.5

19.0

8.0

31.6

SDDSC108A

358.40

358.77

0.4

0.3

0.2

0.6

SDDSC108A

358.77

359.45

0.7

0.6

0.6

1.6

SDDSC108A

359.45

360.05

0.6

1.3

6.9

12.1

SDDSC108A

360.05

360.45

0.4

0.5

11.9

19.3

SDDSC108A

361.95

362.40

0.5

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC108A

362.40

363.00

0.6

1.8

0.3

2.3

SDDSC108A

363.00

363.30

0.3

2.7

1.5

5.1

SDDSC108A

363.70

364.00

0.3

1.9

0.4

2.6

SDDSC108A

364.00

364.40

0.4

8.1

10.7

25.0

SDDSC108A

364.40

364.70

0.3

2.7

1.4

4.9

SDDSC108A

364.70

365.00

0.3

1.1

0.6

2.1

SDDSC108A

366.00

367.00

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC108A

367.00

368.00

1.0

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC108A

369.00

369.50

0.5

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC108A

369.50

370.70

1.2

0.5

0.0

0.6

SDDSC108A

370.70

371.90

1.2

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC108A

371.90

372.90

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC108A

372.90

373.60

0.7

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC108A

377.40

378.00

0.6

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC108A

378.00

378.80

0.8

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC108A

381.00

381.80

0.8

0.2

0.0

0.3

SDDSC108A

382.80

383.15

0.4

1.2

0.4

1.8

SDDSC108A

383.15

383.50

0.4

12.6

0.2

13.0

SDDSC108A

383.50

384.00

0.5

2.1

0.6

3.1

SDDSC108A

384.00

384.30

0.3

2.4

0.4

2.9

SDDSC108A

384.30

384.60

0.3

1.4

0.0

1.4

SDDSC108A

384.60

384.75

0.2

7.3

1.3

9.3

SDDSC108A

384.75

385.25

0.5

11.1

0.0

11.1

SDDSC108A

385.25

385.75

0.5

0.6

0.0

0.6

SDDSC108A

385.75

386.60

0.9

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC108A

386.60

387.00

0.4

0.8

0.0

0.8

SDDSC108A

387.00

387.55

0.6

0.9

0.0

0.9

SDDSC108A

398.35

399.30

1.0

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC108A

399.30

399.80

0.5

0.3

0.0

0.4

SDDSC108A

399.80

400.55

0.8

0.6

0.0

0.6

SDDSC108A

400.55

401.45

0.9

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC108A

401.45

401.95

0.5

0.6

0.0

0.6

SDDSC108A

401.95

402.65

0.7

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC108A

402.65

403.05

0.4

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC108A

418.00

419.00

1.0

0.3

0.0

0.4

SDDSC108A

419.00

419.30

0.3

19.6

2.6

23.7

SDDSC108A

419.30

420.50

1.2

0.6

0.0

0.6

SDDSC108A

420.50

421.70

1.2

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC108A

422.80

424.00

1.2

0.5

0.0

0.5

SDDSC108A

424.00

425.00

1.0

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC108A

426.00

427.00

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC108A

427.00

428.00

1.0

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC108A

428.00

429.00

1.0

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC108A

429.00

430.00

1.0

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC108A

435.00

436.00

1.0

0.5

0.0

0.6

SDDSC108A

437.00

438.00

1.0

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC108A

438.00

438.40

0.4

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC108A

438.40

438.65

0.3

48.8

0.0

48.8

SDDSC108A

438.65

439.00

0.4

0.6

0.0

0.6

SDDSC108A

439.00

439.90

0.9

0.5

0.0

0.5

SDDSC108A

439.90

440.70

0.8

0.9

0.0

0.9

SDDSC108A

440.70

441.30

0.6

1.4

0.3

1.8

SDDSC108A

441.30

441.60

0.3

5.0

0.0

5.0

SDDSC108A

441.60

442.60

1.0

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC108A

442.60

443.10

0.5

0.8

0.0

0.8

SDDSC108A

443.10

443.50

0.4

2.7

1.4

4.9

SDDSC108A

443.50

444.30

0.8

1.9

0.0

1.9

SDDSC108A

444.30

445.35

1.1

1.4

0.0

1.4

SDDSC108A

445.35

446.30

1.0

2.7

0.0

2.7

SDDSC108A

446.30

447.00

0.7

1.2

0.0

1.2

SDDSC108A

447.00

448.00

1.0

1.7

0.2

2.0

SDDSC108A

448.00

449.00

1.0

1.1

0.0

1.1

SDDSC108A

449.00

450.00

1.0

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC108A

450.00

450.50

0.5

3.9

0.0

3.9

SDDSC108A

450.50

451.60

1.1

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC108A

451.60

452.60

1.0

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC108A

452.60

453.70

1.1

0.5

0.0

0.5

SDDSC108A

466.33

466.60

0.3

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC108A

468.30

468.59

0.3

0.3

0.0

0.4

SDDSC108A

468.59

469.00

0.4

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC108A

469.00

469.41

0.4

0.6

0.0

0.6

SDDSC108A

469.41

469.74

0.3

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC108A

469.74

470.32

0.6

0.8

0.0

0.8

SDDSC108A

470.32

470.89

0.6

0.5

0.0

0.5

SDDSC108A

470.89

471.68

0.8

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC108A

488.90

489.76

0.9

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC108A

490.31

490.58

0.3

0.9

0.0

0.9

SDDSC108A

490.97

491.39

0.4

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC108A

491.39

491.80

0.4

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC108A

497.20

497.92

0.7

0.7

0.0

0.7

SDDSC108A

497.92

498.28

0.4

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC108A

500.38

500.79

0.4

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC108A

509.87

510.37

0.5

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC108A

632.63

633.19

0.6

0.4

0.1

0.5

SDDSC108A

633.97

634.88

0.9

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC108A

634.88

635.50

0.6

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC108A

635.50

635.72

0.2

0.6

0.1

0.7

SDDSC108A

635.72

636.18

0.5

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC108A

636.18

636.53

0.4

1.3

1.9

4.3

SDDSC108A

636.53

636.93

0.4

1.5

1.4

3.7

SDDSC108A

636.93

637.16

0.2

1.8

3.5

7.4

SDDSC108A

637.16

637.41

0.3

1.0

0.4

1.7

SDDSC108A

637.41

638.00

0.6

2.0

3.2

7.0

SDDSC108A

638.00

638.38

0.4

2.1

0.7

3.3

SDDSC108A

638.38

638.96

0.6

0.6

0.5

1.4

SDDSC108A

638.96

639.80

0.8

0.5

0.2

0.8

SDDSC108A

639.80

640.40

0.6

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC108A

640.40

640.69

0.3

1.9

1.5

4.3

SDDSC108A

640.69

641.50

0.8

0.6

1.3

2.6

SDDSC108A

641.50

641.70

0.2

2.3

2.1

5.6

SDDSC108A

641.70

642.37

0.7

1.0

1.2

2.9

SDDSC108A

642.37

643.44

1.1

0.6

0.1

0.7

SDDSC108A

643.44

643.97

0.5

1.3

0.3

1.8

SDDSC108A

643.97

644.95

1.0

0.7

0.1

0.9

SDDSC108A

644.95

645.25

0.3

0.5

0.2

0.8

SDDSC108A

645.25

646.00

0.8

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC108A

652.00

653.00

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC108A

653.00

653.79

0.8

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC108A

654.45

654.82

0.4

0.0

0.0

0.1

SDDSC108A

654.82

655.34

0.5

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC108A

655.34

655.58

0.2

0.3

0.1

0.5

SDDSC108A

655.58

656.22

0.6

0.2

0.7

1.2

SDDSC108A

656.22

656.77

0.6

0.2

0.5

0.9

SDDSC108A

656.77

657.14

0.4

0.2

0.5

1.0

SDDSC108A

657.14

657.78

0.6

0.4

0.5

1.1

SDDSC108A

657.78

658.00

0.2

24.1

2.8

28.5

SDDSC108A

658.00

658.45

0.5

7.7

15.1

31.5

SDDSC108A

658.45

658.98

0.5

3.0

1.5

5.3

SDDSC108A

658.98

659.48

0.5

0.8

0.4

1.5

SDDSC108A

659.48

659.80

0.3

0.5

0.3

0.9

SDDSC108A

659.80

660.22

0.4

0.8

0.3

1.3

SDDSC108A

660.22

660.85

0.6

2.5

0.6

3.4

SDDSC108A

660.85

661.69

0.8

0.2

0.2

0.5

SDDSC108A

662.17

662.55

0.4

0.7

0.3

1.2

SDDSC108A

662.55

662.83

0.3

0.8

0.8

2.0

SDDSC108A

662.83

663.17

0.3

0.4

0.6

1.4

SDDSC108A

663.17

663.65

0.5

0.4

0.3

0.8

SDDSC108A

663.65

664.00

0.4

2.0

0.9

3.4

SDDSC108A

664.00

664.55

0.6

1.0

0.7

2.0

SDDSC108A

664.55

665.05

0.5

3.2

2.1

6.5

SDDSC108A

665.05

665.35

0.3

1.2

0.6

2.2

SDDSC108A

665.35

665.92

0.6

0.2

0.1

0.4

SDDSC108A

666.89

667.70

0.8

0.2

0.1

0.4

SDDSC108A

667.70

668.24

0.5

0.3

0.1

0.4

SDDSC108A

668.24

668.92

0.7

0.0

0.0

0.1

SDDSC108A

669.68

670.25

0.6

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC108A

673.00

674.10

1.1

0.0

0.0

0.1

SDDSC108A

674.10

674.40

0.3

1.0

1.1

2.8

SDDSC108A

674.40

675.00

0.6

0.2

0.1

0.3

SDDSC108A

675.00

675.55

0.6

0.0

0.0

0.1

SDDSC108A

679.00

680.00

1.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

SDDSC108A

680.00

680.35

0.4

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC108A

680.35

680.59

0.2

0.5

1.3

2.5

SDDSC108A

681.50

682.22

0.7

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC108A

694.88

695.55

0.7

1.4

0.0

1.4

SDDSC108A

695.89

696.86

1.0

0.4

0.4

1.0

SDDSC108A

696.86

697.05

0.2

1.9

0.9

3.3

SDDSC108A

698.00

698.65

0.7

0.7

0.1

0.9

SDDSC108A

698.65

699.25

0.6

0.8

0.3

1.3

SDDSC108A

699.25

699.88

0.6

1.0

1.3

3.0

SDDSC108A

699.88

700.35

0.5

1.3

0.3

1.8

SDDSC108A

706.00

707.00

1.0

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC108A

707.56

707.78

0.2

0.5

1.3

2.6

SDDSC108A

707.78

707.98

0.2

33.9

6.9

44.8

SDDSC108A

707.98

708.64

0.7

0.1

0.3

0.6

SDDSC108A

708.64

708.85

0.2

3.5

0.2

3.7

SDDSC108A

708.85

709.40

0.6

0.4

0.0

0.5

SDDSC108A

709.40

709.75

0.4

4.4

0.3

4.9

SDDSC108A

710.30

710.67

0.4

0.3

0.4

0.9

SDDSC108A

710.67

711.11

0.4

0.2

0.1

0.3

SDDSC108A

711.11

711.49

0.4

0.6

0.5

1.4

SDDSC108A

711.49

711.87

0.4

1.0

0.0

1.1

SDDSC108A

711.87

712.37

0.5

1.4

0.8

2.5

SDDSC108A

712.37

712.78

0.4

2.0

1.0

3.5

SDDSC108A

712.78

713.40

0.6

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC108A

713.40

714.00

0.6

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC108A

729.72

730.00

0.3

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC108A

758.23

758.45

0.2

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC108A

762.91

763.15

0.2

576.0

0.1

576.1

SDDSC108A

763.15

764.00

0.9

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC108A

766.26

766.45

0.2

0.3

0.1

0.4

SDDSC108A

766.45

766.71

0.3

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC108A

769.46

769.69

0.2

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC108A

787.14

787.31

0.2

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC108A

787.92

788.65

0.7

0.8

0.1

1.1

SDDSC108A

788.65

789.15

0.5

1.1

0.0

1.1

SDDSC108A

790.00

790.26

0.3

0.8

0.1

0.9

SDDSC108A

797.90

798.16

0.3

64.8

0.3

65.3

SDDSC108A

798.80

798.98

0.2

8.0

0.1

8.1

SDDSC108A

800.92

801.24

0.3

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC108A

801.24

801.44

0.2

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC108A

801.44

801.82

0.4

0.3

0.3

0.8

SDDSC108A

801.82

802.36

0.5

2.2

0.4

2.8

SDDSC108A

802.36

802.70

0.3

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC108A

802.70

803.35

0.7

0.3

0.0

0.4

SDDSC108A

803.35

803.70

0.4

0.2

0.6

1.2

SDDSC108A

804.00

804.37

0.4

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC108A

804.37

804.57

0.2

0.2

0.1

0.3

SDDSC108A

804.57

805.00

0.4

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC108A

805.19

806.10

0.9

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC108A

806.10

807.22

1.1

0.5

0.2

0.9

SDDSC108A

809.21

809.43

0.2

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC108A

809.43

809.81

0.4

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC108A

811.11

811.36

0.3

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC108A

817.30

817.40

0.1

0.6

0.0

0.6

SDDSC108A

820.21

820.43

0.2

0.6

0.0

0.6

SDDSC108A

821.20

821.64

0.4

1.0

0.5

1.8

SDDSC108A

821.64

822.39

0.8

0.8

0.5

1.6

SDDSC108A

822.39

822.77

0.4

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC108A

822.77

823.86

1.1

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC108A

826.79

827.26

0.5

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC108A

832.94

833.32

0.4

3.2

0.0

3.2

SDDSC108A

833.32

834.00

0.7

0.8

0.0

0.8

SDDSC108A

834.00

835.00

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC108A

839.81

840.17

0.4

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC108A

840.17

841.00

0.8

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC108A

846.00

847.00

1.0

0.6

0.0

0.6

SDDSC108A

847.00

847.96

1.0

0.7

0.0

0.7

SDDSC108A

847.96

848.84

0.9

0.2

0.0

0.2

SOURCE: Mawson Gold Limited



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
